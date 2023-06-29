The Kardashians season 3 timelines are a little confusing for fans. Many say the scenes were shot “so long ago” that they are now “bored” of the recent series, but when was season 3 of The Kardashians filmed? Three seasons of Hulu’s reality show, The Kardashians, have been released.

Longtime fans will know Keeping Up With The Kardashians ran for 20 seasons but it wasn’t the end: a whole new drama-filled series was launched. As season 3 releases a new episode on Thursday every week, fans are confused about the timelines. And Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian feuding over the Dolce and Gabbana drama isn’t enough…

Credit: Hulu

When was season 3 of The Kardashians filmed?

Season 3 of The Kardashians began filming in October 2022, Kourtney previously revealed. The new episodes have seen Kim talking about her newly-single status after her split from Pete Davidson, which happened in August.

Production for The Kardashians Season 4 is currently underway, with Kim and Kourtney spotted in front of cameras in June 2023. Kourtney revealed in January 2023 that a photo she had shared to her grid was actually from season 3.

Kim Kardashian also took to stories in February 2023 to share a snap from filming, posting a pic of her doing a solo confessional. Then in March, Kylie shared a quick clip of herself from behind the camera on her Instagram Stories.

When was The Kardashians season 2 filmed?

Season 2 of The Kardashians was filmed from April to July 2022. The timeline gave them a month to process the season before it started airing, while the original season was shot between October and December 2021.

The second season premiered on September 22, 2022. The third season premiered on May 25, 2023. There will be plenty more to come, with ten episodes in each season, as Hulu renewed the series through to a sixth season.

Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s wedding was not filmed, but the events that happened leading up to it were. Now, we see the fallout of Kim taking on a creative directing role for a Dolce and Gabbana shoot after Kourt’s big day.

Fans ‘bored’ of scenes shot ‘long ago’

As Kourtney and Kim hash it out over the latter working with Dolce and Gabbana after Kourt’s wedding day, there’s some serious tension brewing. Kourtney feels that her sister used her wedding as a business opportunity.

However, Kim admitted she was “worried” about how Kourtney felt and therefore was “mindful” of which looks they used for the creative fashion shoot. Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were there to support Kim’s special moment.

Since then, Kim and Kourt appear to have squashed their drama, with Kim congratulating Kourt on her pregnancy and the Poosh team calling Kim a “fitness queen” on their Instagram. Fans are now “bored” of the feud.

Timelines are seriously confusing fans, who think the series airs far too long after the drama. As Kim recreated D&G looks in September 2022, it’s “old news” for some viewers now.

