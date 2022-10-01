









Pete Davidson rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live because of his amusing personality and hilarious jokes. And we’re taking a look at all of his prior stand-up performances that you can watch at home.

Where can I watch Pete Davidson stand-up?

Pete grew up in Staten Island, playing to small crowds with his own stand-up sets. Now he is one of comedy’s greatest stars most known for his role on Saturday Night Live.

Pete’s stand-up shows are available to watch on digital platforms including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime and each performance is unique.

Just For Laughs All Access with Pete Davidson

Released in 2013, this is one of Pete’s earliest stand-up TV appearances. Pete starred on season four of Just For Laughs All Access where comedians come together to create one stand-up show.

Sharing the stage with comedians such as Emma Hunter, Mike Recine and Ricky Velez, Pete’s performance still encourages as many laughs as his stand-alone shows.

The episode is currently available to rent on Amazon.

Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Comedy Central Roast is a celebrity roast special that airs on the American television channel Comedy Central.

In 2015, the Roast of Justin Bieber was released featuring comedy from Pete, Martha Stewart, Shaquille O’Neill and many more.

Pete stunned the audience by making personal jokes about a tragic loss in life. Pete’s dark humor was the stand-out performance of this stand-up show.

The full Roast of Justin Bieber is currently available to buy on Amazon.

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York

Released on Netflix in 2020, this intimate and candid 50-minute show is performed live from New York City where Pete is from.

Perfect for a quick fix of comedy if you enjoy Pete’s comedic style.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

One of Pete’s most current stand-up shows was released earlier this year on Netflix.

The hour-long event, hosted by Pete, is an excellent introduction to a variety of comedians who are similar in the field of comedy.

What is next for Pete Davidson?

Pete is most known for his work in comedy. However, after his departure from Saturday Night Live, he has shifted his concentration to acting.

Pete was most recently featured in film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies released earlier this month. Pete portrays the character of David with a film rating of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

