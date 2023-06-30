The Kardashians’ salad bowls, often eaten by Khloe Kardashian, have become quite an iconic phenomenon. The infamous salad shake dishes usually appear on a Hulu episode. They are actually from a low-key Californian spot – and Kris Jenner doesn’t let her fridge empty of the dish.

Workout queen Khloe Kardashian often munches on salad, but it isn’t just any old dish of lettuce. Each dish from the famous family’s favorite salad place is $13 – and it isn’t just edible. The salad bowl actually shakes in the way the family has been demonstrating, and The Kardashians fans just cannot get enough.

Credit: Hulu

Where do the Kardashians get their salads?

The Kardashians get their salad shake bowls from Health Nut in Calabasas, California. The lowkey food spot is also where the family purchases their famous yellow drinks, as seen in the photo of Kim Kardashian above.

It’s their go-to healthy pit stop which charges $13 a dish, a favorite of the family’s being the Chinese Chicken Salad. The salad is made up of chopped romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, cabbage, spring onion, carrot, and avocado.

The salad bar is based at three locations: Manhattan Beach, Sherman Oaks, and Woodlands Hills. They also offer wraps for just over $10, which include protein, healthy fats, and chopped lettuce.

Fans react to Khloe’s salad shake bowl

Whenever Khloe gets one of her regular salad shake bowls out, or any of her family members, fans love it. One fan wrote: “@khloekardashian I’m making a salad for tonight and I’m shaking it rn and thinking of you.”

Another penned: “Prep your iconic salads! Ready for the new season of #TheKardashians.”

“Why are these women getting their makeup done in every scene? Give us a salad-eating scene. Film something in your home gyms & giant pantries? These producers need to WAKE UP #TheKardashians,” reacted a fellow viewer.

What else do the Kardashians eat?

The Kardashians eat a variety of healthy snacks and a few treats. They often look after their bodies, such as Kim’s killer workouts, which explains why Kourtney Kardashian created her health supplement brand, Poosh.

Kylie Jenner is known to have a passion for pomegranates, which she eats with a spoon straight out of the packet, while Kim enjoys Dibs Ice Cream – a treat she expressed her love for when her ex Pete Davidson bought them.

Alongside the salads the Kardashians eat, a typical meal for Kim around lunchtime is chicken, sweet potatoes, and veggies. Khloe’s food usually includes healthy fish, like a serving of salmon, arctic char, or black cod for dinner.

