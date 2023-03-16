After Julia Haart’s 2022 divorce from Silvio Scaglia, their marital home was placed on the rental market in June – so where does she live now?

Julia Haart‘s extravagant New York City penthouse has been well-documented on My Unorthodox Life and after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, he moved out of their shared marital home.

The former La Perla creative director admitted she struggled to watch her husband of almost three years depart, calling it “the end of a dream.”

The pair became embroiled in several legal battles over their model agency, Elite World Group, and Haart’s ownership. She also filed a restraining order against Silvio Scaglia, accusing him of abuse. A judge ruled in favor of the defendant, stating “there was no fear exhibited by either party and no intimidation, certainly not of Wife.”

Although she lost the case, Julia was handed exclusive use of the penthouse. It was later available for rent, so where does reside now?

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Where does Julia Haart live now?

Julia is back in the luxurious Tribeca apartment once again. It was listed for rent for a whopping $125,000 a month in June 2022, but the triplex villa was removed from StreetEasy on November 10.

The Netflix star has been actively posting Instagram cooking tutorials with her eldest daughter, Batsheva; the video background is the same kitchen seen in the Netflix show and the property listing online, meaning she has moved back into the property.

It’s unknown where she resided when the 70 Vestry Street home was available for rent.

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life showed Julia living in Manhattan with her youngest daughter, Miriam, and her girlfriend, Nathalie Ulander. Miriam and Nathalie have been broken up since at least December 2, 2022 – season 2’s premiere date – but the pair remain friends.

Inside Julia’s $56 million home

Scaglia purchased the 7000sq ft home in December 2018 for $56,010,250. Constructed in 2017, the five-bed, five-bath property is dubbed the “crown jewel of Tribeca”. It boasts 360-degree views of the city and a panoramic view of the Hudson River.

The property is split over three levels and residents have access to luxury amenities, including an 82ft swimming pool, fitness center, a cafe, and a private regulation squash court.

Check out Miriam’s impressive walk-in wardrobe. It’s practically a boutique with its motorized clothing racks:

Credit netflix media player – My Unorthodox Life S1 EP1

Fans saw Julia spend much of her time dealing with business and legal issues in her office:

Credit netflix media player – My Unorthodox Life S2 EP3

Their kitchen boasted views of the city skyline:

Credit netflix media player – My Unorthodox Life S2 EP3