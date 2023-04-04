Kailyn Lowry has rocked glasses since her Teen Mom days, but where does she get her frames? Reality Titbit spills the details.

Kailyn Lowry exited Teen Mom 2 in 2022 after more than a decade on MTV, but that hasn’t stopped her popularity.

The 31-year-old is now the host of two podcasts – Coffee Convos, and Baby Mamas: No Drama – and a New York Times bestselling author following the release of her three books.

Although she’s not a fashion influencer, fans are begging to know where she purchases her endless collection of glasses. Here’s what we know.

Credit MTV’s Teen Mom youtube channel

Where does Kailyn Lowry get her glasses?

Kailyn is not one to gatekeep her fashion finds; the mom of four buys her specs from Pair Eyewear, a company founded in 2017.

The brand is known for its customizable concept, which allows customers to purchase a base glasses frame and transform looks with its additional magnetic designs.

Lowry demonstrated Pair Eyewear products on TikTok; she wears the Reese base frame and seamlessly changes up the design by placing alternative frames on top.

Her third son, Lux Russell, joined her in the video, and he adorably thought the frames were kinetic, instead of magnetic:

Base frames start from $60 and tops begin at $25.

As for sunglasses, the MTV alum wore a pair of Ray Bans during her holiday in Thailand:

Baby number 5 rumors are still in the air

Rumors that Kailyn secretly gave birth have circulated for months but at the time of writing in April 2023, Kailyn has not announced her alleged fifth child.

In February 2023, The Sun US reported that the podcast host had given birth to a son on November 20, with the father being her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Kailyn has not confirmed the alleged pregnancy.

Matters were made worse when her ex Chris Lopez ranted on social media.

“You claim to be so real so raw but yet you got a whole newborn you should be focused on and yet you’re trying to create unnecessary drama to cover up that FACT,” he criticized.

She denied having a baby with a married man following a fan accusation. “I’ve never in my life had a baby with a married man,” she asserted.