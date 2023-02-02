Pete Davidson still lives in the same city he was born, New York. But does he live in the same place and is it true he used to live in a basement?

In the past weeks, the comedian has been making the headlines after sources reported a new relationship with fellow Bodies actress, Chase Sui Wonders.

Since the star began his relationship with Kim Kardashian in October 2021, fans have been wanting to get to know him a little better. So, where does he live in 2023?

Where does Pete Davidson live?

Pete‘s earnings have been increasing year by year. After a decade in the spotlight and a respectable career including Saturday Night Live and movie appearances, the star currently holds an estimated net worth of $8 million.

During his early years in the Hollywood spotlight, Pete opted for the most economical while saving millions of dollars to secure a house for his mother.

However, the star has finally come out from the SNL nest and now lives on his own.

Pete currently resides in a $1.2 million luxury waterfront apartment in Staten Island, New York.

Inside Pete Davidson’s mansion

The condo has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms with breathtaking views of Manhattan’s skyline.

One of its most enchanting features is the natural lighting coming from the high ceiling and large windows. The living room, dining area, and kitchen are all enclosed within one space, allowing plenty of room.

Pete‘s home also includes a terrace and a jacuzzi for guests.

Pete used to live in his mom’s basement

Before the comedian moved into his luxurious mansion, the 29-year-old was famously living in his mom’s basement for a few years.

The reason comes from Pete wanting to secure a house for his mother before he bought a house of his own. In the meantime, the former SNL comedian lived in the spacious basement with a double bed and a large built-in closet.

As reported by Fancy Pants Home, the Staten Island home cost him a total of $1.3 million with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

