Fox News viewers are asking where Abby Eden is going after she announced she’d no longer be working as a news anchor. In her new job, she’ll be working at the same company as her husband Tyler Curry.

It was announced that Abby is officially leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station since 2010. She shared the news on January 11 before giving fans an insight into her future.

Abby will be going into a different line of work than the last decade, in the middle of the month. Her last day is Thursday, January 19, before she heads to Burns & McDonnell for a new career journey.

Where is Abby Eden going to work?

Abby is heading down a new career path at Burns & McDonnell. She said that Fox News has been “a dream come true,” after she wrote, shot and edited original stories and reported on primetime newscasts.

She has anchored the morning show for the last six years. Colleagues at Burns & McDonnell have welcomed her onto the team on Twitter, to which Abby said it’s a “great company” that she’ll be embarking on a new journey with.

Abby will still be working in Kansas City, Missouri. She described her exit as “bittersweet” before adding: “This was not a decision taken lightly by me or my family, my husband. There is a lot of reasons and a lot of people to consider.”

She’ll work with her husband Tyler

Abby married engineer Tyler Curry in November 2016. He works as a project manager at the same company that the news anchor will be joining, at Burns & McDonnell. They have three children together.

She will now have more time to spend with her husband and kids. Chief meteorologist Lisa Teachman wrote: “I know you are going to love a much better sleep schedule now with the family and those babies.”

Tyler has worked at Burns & McDonnell for over nine years, first as an engineer and as a project manager since 2018. His role focuses on the commercial fuelling and ramp Services under the Aviation & Federal Global Practice.

What is Burns & McDonnell?

Burns & McDonnell is a technology and security firm. It is a family of companies bringing together a team of 10,000 engineers, construction and craft professionals, architects, and more to design and build critical infrastructure.

Abby wrote on Facebook:

Thank you, Kansas City. It’s because of you I’ve lived my dream. I will continue to serve this community in every capacity I can. There are so many factors that go into making a decision like this, but ultimately it was time personally and professionally for me to make a change.

The company has been open since 1898 with headquarters in Kansas City. The 100% employee-owned firm ranks in the top leading firms for safety and has over 10,000 employees in 55 locations!

