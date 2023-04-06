Todd Chrisley has garnered attention since reporting to prison to serve his 12-year sentence for bank and tax fraud offenses, so where is he from and how tall is he? Here’s what we know about the TV star.

Julie and Todd Chrisley began their respective prison sentences in January 2023 after a jury convicted the couple of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion, as per the US Attorney’s Office press release. The former was handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

She is currently serving seven years at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, while Todd is incarcerated in Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola for 12 years.

Florida is about 450 miles south of his Nashville, Tennessee mansions, but where is he from originally?

Where is Todd Chrisley from?

Chrisley was born in Georgia, but he was raised in Westminster, South Carolina. He met his first wife, Teresa Terry, at a Westminster school, which is about 434 miles northeast from his prison location.

He eventually moved back to Atlanta, Georgia, where he raised his three children with Julie.

Season 4 of Chrisley Knows Best documented their move from Atlanta to Tennessee, where they purchased two sprawling mansions.

Their first home was a $1.6 million Nashville property. The Belle Meade residence boasted four bedrooms and more than 5,200 sq ft. In 2023, it is reportedly worth about $2.8 million.

The real estate tycoon splurged $3.37 million on their second Tennessee home in 2019. Located in Brentwood, it has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms over the 13,200 sq ft.

Although they have two beautiful homes, the family often lived to rental houses during the show. The reason for it was to maintain privacy as their fame grew.

Since the TV cameras capture the exterior of their homes, they preferred to live in rentals during filming periods. Their houses also garnered unwanted tourist attention.

How tall is he?

Todd is 1.79cm, which is about 5ft 10in. Todd, 54, is three inches taller than his daughter, Savannah, but on red carpets, she towers over him slightly due to her high heels.

