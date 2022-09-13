









It seems like only yesterday that Zendaya was introduced as Rocky Blue in Disney’s series Shake It Up. Since then, the actress has accomplished so much more. From being the youngest Primetime Emmy Award winner for her portrayal in HBO’s Euphoria to playing Mary Jane in the most recent Spider-Man movie.

But where is the 26-year-old star from and where does she live now?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Where is Zendaya from?

Zendaya is from Oakland, California, where she still visits her hometown regularly.

Oakland was where her love for performing started, where she performed hula with the Academy of Hawaiian Arts and also dancing with Future Shock Oakland, a hip-hop dance troupe. She then later on attended Oakland school for the arts.

Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Yoobi x Zendaya

Where does Zendaya live?

Zendaya now lives in star-studded Los Angeles, of course.

The actress purchased her $4 million home in Encino, Los Angeles in 2020. The flashy home contains a large garden, a guesthouse and an open pool area surrounded by palm trees. The ranch-style building was built in 1939 and has over 5,000 square feet of living space. It also includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

All that space just for her and her dog Noon!

Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Who are Zendays parents and family?

Zendaya is super close to her mum and dad, Claire and Kazembe, although they filed for divorce eight years after they got married.

She is their only child but does have five half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage.

Her mum is a former teacher who now has her own handcrafted jewellery line, Kizzmet Jewellery, while dad Kazembe is Z’s manager.

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

How old is Zendaya?

Zendaya was born on September 1st in 1996 making her 26 years old.

Zendaya’s career did begin when she was just ten years old. Nevertheless, her list of accomplishments is impressive for an actress so young in the profession.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Where would you recognise Zendaya from?

At the age of 14, Zendaya landed her first major role in the teen sitcom Shake It Up, where she co-starred with long-term friend Bella Thorne.

However, the actress is now more known for her leading roles in blockbuster hits.

Such as her part in the adolescence drama series Euphoria. Zendaya’s portrayal of recovering drug addict Rue, resulted in her gaining five Emmy nominations and one win.

Zendaya has also appeared in many films. Such as her role alongside partner Tom Holland as MJ in the Spiderman and Marvel franchise.

Frank Ockenfels/ABC via Getty Images