









Khloe Kardashian recently talked about her anxiety about the 2022 Met Gala event but fans couldn’t help but notice her stunning moon necklace.

In a clip from the latest The Kardashians episode, the youngest Kardashian sibling talked about her Met Gala experience.

Khloe has been working on overcoming her anxiety lately. She has been seen making appearances on various red carpets and events. She recently broke the internet after her pictures with Italian hunk and 365 Days star Michele Morrone went viral.

Many fans are happy to see the youngest Kardashian sister taking on the world one red carpet at a time.

View Instagram Post

Khloe talks about her anxiety about Met Gala appearance

“My anxiety is heightened,” the 38-year-old mom of two says in the clip showing her in her Met glam.

The clip also sees her elder sister Kim, 41 being in charge and making sure everyone arrives at the event on time.

“I’m freakin out. Its just its too f****** much,” she says getting ready to leave the hotel room and arrive at the Met red carpet.

In her confessional, Khloe says that the chaos and hoopla surrounding the event in the hotel itself is just a preview of what’s about to happen.

Khloe looks stunning both in her Met outfit and her confessional look. The reality star dons a tight-fitted violet tank top in the confessional and has matching eye makeup. Her hair looks simple yet stunning. However, what caught the attention of most fans is the moon necklace she’s wearing.

Although the necklace is minimalistic it still shines through and is a dominant part of her outfit in The Kardashians clip.

Back in June of this year, Khloe also posted a behind-the-scenes clip of her filming the Met Gala experience for the Hulu show. The reality star is seen donning the same outfit and necklace in it.

Where to buy Khloe Kardashian’s look-alike moon necklace

Fans who wish to wear Khloe’s stunning necklace can purchase an almost similar one from the website XIV Karats Ltd.

The necklace is entitled ’18 Karat Gold Moon Necklace With 71 Round Cut Diamonds Weighing 0.94 Carats’ and is priced at $1,955.

Another variety of moon necklaces on the website is the ’14 Karat Gold Moon & Star 16″ – 18″ Necklaces With 22 Round Cut Diamonds Weighing 0.17 Carats.’ It is priced at $515.

The website also has a ’14 Karat Gold Moon Necklace with 84 Round Diamonds’ priced at $485.

View Instagram Post

Khloe stuns at CFDA red carpet with ‘date’ Laquan Smith

Khloe recently appeared on the Council of Fashion Designers of America red carpet as designer LaQuan Smith’s date.

“Laquan, thank you for inviting me to be your date. Thank you for making me such a spectacularly gorgeous gown. Your gift to make women feel sexy, strong, goddess-like, and confident in your designs is a superpower,” The Kardashian star wrote in an Instagram post.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK