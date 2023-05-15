American Idol has confirmed the three contestants who made it to this year’s series finale – who are the top 3 in the show?

The remaining five contestants, Colin Stough, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, Wé Ani, and Zachariah Smith, got in touch with their inner child during Disney Night on Sunday, May 14.

At the end of the night, the show eliminated two contestants and confirmed the top three singers who will compete against each other in the finale.

So, who are the top 3 on American Idol? Here’s what you need to know.

Who are the top 3 on American Idol?

Megan Danielle, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi made the final cut and are the top three stars moving forward in the ABC show.

The three contestants will compete against each other in the series finale, which takes place on Sunday, May 21.

Colin wowed the audience with confidence and impressive voice performing the well-known track from Cars’ soundtrack, Real Gone.

Megan performed You Can’t Stop the Girl from Maleficent and Iam dropped the mic with his performance of Lava from Inside Out.

Fans are disappointed We Ani didn’t make it to the finale

While some viewers are happy about the final result, others are disappointed that fan-favorite We Ani failed to make the final cut.

We Ani was one of the most liked stars of this season so quite naturally many fans are devastated that she didn’t move forward to the finale.

“We Ani should have been in the top 3 people. Please, remember this day,” one fan reacted. “This young lady is going to be a superstar in the near future.

“How is this the top three on American Idol? We Ani deserved better!!!” another one commented.

“American Idol, how could We Ani not be in the top three?” someone else questioned. “This is so absurd.”

“The best voice did not make the top three,” a fourth one added. “We Ani is the best voice.”

When is the American Idol 2023 finale?

The 2023 finale of American Idol airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT when it will crown the winner of the show’s season 21.

The three-hour special has unveiled its star-packed list of celebrities and singers. They include Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, and Jelly Roll.

Moreover, viewers will see performances from Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull, and TLC, among others.

