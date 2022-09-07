









Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is as well known for his dating history as he is for his TV career.

Pete has dated a string of seriously famous women, and some cruel critics have questioned what they see in him.

His most recent ex Kim Kardashian – considered one of the most beautiful women in the world – said she loved how much he made her laugh and ex-fiancee Ariana Grande spoke very highly of him too, even singing about him.

From short-lived flings to engagements, here’s a rundown of his romantic history…

FIND OUT: All about Pete Davidson

Carly Aquilino

Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Pete briefly dated comedian Carly in 2015, splitting that same year.

She is now known for her regular appearances on the hit MTV comedy show Girl code. Carly and Pete are seen to still have a close relationship.

Cazzie David

Pete and Cazzie dated from 2016 to 2018. They are believed to have met when Cazzie’s dad, comedian Larry David, hosted the February 6, 2016, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Pete got several tattoos associated with Cazzie including a cartoon portrait of her on his arm.

The couple however separated after two years, making it one of Pete’s longest relationships.

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Pete and Ariana were the definition of moving at a fast pace. They made things official in May 2018 and were already engaged by June that year.

The couple shared their love for each other in public and on social media, with Ariana even releasing a song during the relationship dedicated to and named after him. It featured on her album Sweetener released in August 2018.

Nevertheless, five months after their engagement, the couple separated, leaving fans to wonder whether it was too much too soon for the pair.

Kate Beckinsale

With a 20-year age gap, Kate and Pete dated briefly in 2019.

The two were first spotted together at Netflix’s Golden Globes afterparty in January of that year but separated after four months. They still consider each other friends.

View Instagram Post

Kaia Gerber

Pete and Kaia, the daughter of model Cindy Crawford, dated from late October 2019 to January 2020.

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020, Pete stated that the main reason for the split was due to the fact that she was only eighteen at the time.

During the relationship, Pete had personal issues that led to him going into rehab, which he did not want her to see. He said: “She should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude.”

View Instagram Post

Are Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dating?

Pete’s recent relationship with Kim was one that got everyone talking, with social media going crazy for their undeniable connection during an Aladdin skit on SNL.

They dated from October 2021 to their recent break up in August 2022, and Pete was left with a number of tattoo tributes to her etched on his skin.

Pete and Kim announced they had separated after nine months, with the news breaking on the same day as the birth of sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child via surrogate.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

During their romance, Pete was repeatedly targeted by Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West who shared numerous posts about him on social media, labeled him ‘Skete’, rapped about him in new music, and even buried Pete alive in an animated music video.

Fans speculated that they split because Kim and Pete are simply at different places in their lives. Besides the 13-year age difference, Kim already has four kids while Pete has spoken of his hope to have kids.

Why do women like Pete Davidson?

While they were going out, Kim described in detail exactly why she liked Pete so much.

She said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight: “He’s just super genuine and it’s just really fun to just hang out and do nothing and watch TV, run errands, riding bikes, and just do nothing – it’s my favorite thing.”

She also spoke about their romance on The Kardashians, saying the fact that he’s funny wasn’t even at the top of her list of her favorite things about him, saying she valued that he “always wants the best for people” and that he’s “really thoughtful”.

Kim also revealed that the relationship began after she asked an SNL producer for Pete’s number after feeling a spark during their on-screen kiss.

She said she had heard about his “BDE” and was “DTF”.

Ariana also once famously commented on his “BDE” by talking publicly about the size of his manhood.

She also sang about how happy she was in her song Pete Davidson.

The lyrics go: “I thought you into my life, woah / Look at my mind, yeah / No better place or a time / Look how they align

“Universe must have my back / Fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you’re my soulmate and all that”.

She also mentioned him and her other exes in her song thank u, next. She sang of Pete: “Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful”.