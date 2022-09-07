









Fans want to know more about who 600 Breezy is in 2022. He’s been rising to fame as a rapper for the past seven years. Speaking to DJ Vlad in September, he said that he’s had many mugshots, some of which have been used as the album art for his latest release, Retaliation.

600 Breezy dropped his first album in 2015 and is now in his thirties. He has children and sadly suffered the loss of his girlfriend of two years in September 2022. He paid tribute to Raven K Jackson via Instagram on September 6th.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Who is 600 Breezy?

600 Breezy is a rapper who hails from Chicago. His real name is Antonio Valentino King.

Speaking of the city where he grew up, 600 Breezy spoke of there being “shoot-outs at funerals” in Chicago during his DJ Vlad interview. He said: “It’s bad, it’s just Chicago”.

He no longer lives in Chicago and said that he relocated to Atlanta after he “got out” in 2019.

What is 600 Breezy’s age?

600 Breezy was born on April 16th, 1991. He’s 31 years old.

He’s the father of rapper Queen Key’s triplets. Their three children, Krown, Kash and Kreative, were born in March 2020.

He also previously dated Sky Days from Black Ink Crew.

Speaking of his family to DJ Vlad, he said that he “respects his elders” and has his grandmother, great-grandmother, father and mother “still in his life”.

He released his first album in 2015

600 Breezy released his first album, Six0 Breez0 in 2015. He later released Breezo George Gervin, First Forty-8, Iceman Edition 2, BreezoMatic, Art Of War and Retaliation.

The rapper has accumulated a huge following on social media with 1.1M Instagram followers at @600breezy.

He also has over 70K subscribers on YouTube.

Net Worth Gorilla estimates 600 Breezy’s net worth at $800,000.

View Instagram Post

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.