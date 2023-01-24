Khloe Kardashian posted an Instagram tribute to Tristan Thompson’s late mother, Andrea Thompson, on January 24. Khloe included photos in her slider of Tristan’s brother, Amari Thompson.

Following Khloe’s post, many fans have sent their condolences. However, others have blasted the Kardashians star for her photo slider.

Amid this extremely sad time for the Thompson family, let’s take a look at what Khloe’s tribute post included and who Amari Thompson is.

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Who is Amari Thompson?

Amari Thompson is Tristan Thompson’s youngest brother.

Tristan is the oldest of four boys. His brothers are Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari.

Amari is 16 years old. Tristan wrote on Instagram in 2015 that he is “his brother’s keeper.”

Tristan’s brother has epilepsy

Tristan Thompson’s younger brother has epilepsy. He was diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2007, per The Sun.

Speaking about his brother in 2014, Tristan said his brother suffers from seizures daily.

Tristan said: “Every athlete has something or someone that pushes them to go beyond their limits and, for me, it’s my little brother Amari.”

The NBA player added his “brave,” and “strong” mother was the “rock” of the family and was there for Amari twenty-four-seven.

In 2013, Tristan started the Amari Thompson Fund, which raises funds for people affected by epilepsy.

Khloe posts photo with Amari

Andrea Thompson passed away in January 2023 from a heart attack. Given she cared for Amari, the Thompson family is experiencing many hardships as well as the grief of Andrea’s passing.

On January 24, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan’s ex, took to Instagram to share a tribute to her daughter’s late grandmother.

An excerpt of Khloe’s caption on the post reads:

“Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian angel by their side.”

Khloe included photos of herself with Andrea, photos of Andrea and True, some with Tristan and his mother, and others with Amari.

NO WAY: Footage of Khloe Kardashian as a child resurfaces on Channel 4 documentary

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK