Amari Thompson appeared in The Kardashians season 3 finale. When Khloe Kardashian revealed that the 17-year-old is now living with her following his mom’s death, fans began to wonder who Amari is to the reality TV star. Both he and Tristan Thompson, her ex and baby daddy, had to temporarily move in with her.

Who is Amari to Khloe Kardashian?

Amari is Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy’s brother. He is the younger brother of Tristan Thompson, who she shares two children with, True and Tatum, and was in an on-off relationship with from 2016 onwards.

He is currently 17 years old and suffers from epilepsy. Both Amari and Tristan moved into Khloe’s home after their mother, Andrea Thompson died, in January earlier this year. Tristan is the sole caretaker of his disabled brother.

The Kardashian family arranged to bring Amari to Los Angeles so that he could live with Tristan. Tristan established The Amari Thompson fund back in 2013 in honor of his brother to benefit Epilepsy Toronto and heighten awareness.

Tristan’s brother faced a heartbreaking loss

Kim Kardashian revealed that Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. “It shook up his entire world,” she explained. “So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there.”

Khloé recalled receiving a call from Tristan in which he was screaming into the phone and stated that Andrea was “gone.” After noting that she spoke with Andrea nearly every day, she explained that they moved in with her.

Tristan’s younger brother Amari faced a heartbreaking loss when his mother, Andrea, died. He moved to Los Angeles to live with Tristan, but when Tristan’s home was under construction, the roof caved in following severe weather.

Due to the incident, Tristan and Amari temporarily moved in with her. Khloe had paid tribute to Tristan’s late mother and wrote “Amari will be perfectly okay” in her caption.

Khloe promised to ‘look after’ Amari

Khloe has promised to look after Amari following his mother’s passing. Tristan wrote on Instagram in 2015 that he is “his brother’s keeper” and now his baby’s mother is helping him with the responsibility as his legal guardian.

Amari was diagnosed with the neurological condition epilepsy in 2007, per The Sun. Speaking about his brother in 2014, Tristan said his brother suffers from seizures daily and wrote that his mom had been there Amari 24/7.

Tristan said: “Every athlete has something or someone that pushes them to go beyond their limits and, for me, it’s my little brother Amari.” He added that his “brave” and “strong” mother was the “rock” of the family.

