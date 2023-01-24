Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to share a touching tribute to Tristan Thompson’s late mother Andrea Thompson on January 24.

Andrea sadly passed away at the beginning of January in her hometown of Toronto. Her funeral took place around a week later and was attended by Khloe, Kim, and Kris.

We take a look into who Andrea Thompson was, and the heartfelt tribute Khloe shared amid her tragic passing.

Who is Andrea Thompson?

Andrea Thompson is Tristan Thompson’s late mother. Andrea died suddenly at the start of January due to a heart attack.

Tristan is the oldest of four boys, and Andrea was also the mother to sons Dishawn, Daniel, and Amari.

The NBA star’s mother stayed out of the spotlight, however, Tristan spoke out on his love for Andrea publically. Speaking to NBA in 2016, Tristan said:

”Even though I don’t live at home and I’m four hours away from home, I talk to my mom every day – ask how the kids are doing, ask how she’s doing, too.”

“Everyone knows that my mom, she’s very dedicated to taking care of her sons – especially Amari. But at the same time, you need to make sure that she’s ok.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian shares heartfelt tribute to Andrea Thompson

Taking to her Instagram Khloe posted a tribute for Andrea to her 291 million followers. In the post, the Kardashian star wrote:

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives.”

“But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

In the slideshow, the star posted photos of herself, Tristan, and Andrea.

The star also inserted a clip from The Kardashians, where Thompson referred to Khloe as her own daughter saying: “I don’t have a daughter, but when I’m texting Khloe I always put to my daughter.”

Khloe’s friends and family post tributes

Khloe’s family and friends have taken to her Instagram post to share their tributes for Andrea Thompson.

Kris Jenner leads the tributes on Khloe’s post commenting: “Oh my precious girl I love you so may God wrap you up in His arms and give you strength.”

Lala Anthony also comforted Khloe during this sad time: “Beautiful words..praying for you all & for strength during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.”

Khloe’s best friend Malika also took to the star’s post commenting: “Amen.”

However, some fans aren’t too happy with Khloe’s post. Tristan’s brother Amari suffers from epilepsy. One fan claimed Khloe shouldn’t have posted the picture as his mom Andrea did her best to shelter him from social media.

Although, others did not agree with this. One fan responded: “Tristan is an advocate for children with epilepsy and constantly posted about it. his mom & brother would be in the pictures & interviews. How is that her hiding him?”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK