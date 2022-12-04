That ’70s Show star Ashton Kutcher is set to join his twin brother Michael for the first time in an emotional interview where both siblings talk about health scares and recent life-changing events.

For the first time, Ashton’s twin brother Michael joins him for an emotional interview in the first episode of the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr David Agus.

Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother Michael was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of three. Growing up with a close bond with Ashton, the MTV star would stand up to defend his brother.

Four decades later, the star – who is married to co-star Mila Kunis – says Michael became his source of strength during a first-ever interview with the siblings together. But, who is Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother?

Who is Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother?

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation

Hollywood actor and heartthrob Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother – but they have very different lives. While Ashton has gained fame and reputation through his numerous works on television and on the big screen, Michael is an advocate and a motivational speaker.

As fraternal twins, Michael and Ashton were born on the same day, February 7, 1978. However, their destiny took them down different life paths. Before Michael entered kindergarten, he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, he also received a heart transplant as a teenager after suffering heart failure from a virus.

Nonetheless, Michael fought for his life, and inspired others, including his brother Ashton – whom he refers to as Chris. (Ashton Kutcher’s first name is actually Christopher).

He successfully graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Finance. Michael became a motivational speaker for Reaching for the Stars and the Cerebral Palsy community.

Twins Ashton and Michael’s first-ever joint interview

Hold tight, it’s going to be an emotional one. In a new Paramount+ series, The Checkup with Dr David Agus will be welcoming the two siblings in their first joint interview.

In a look at the trailer released on November 30, Ashton and Michael are sitting together, holding back tears as they reflect on a health issue the actor experienced a few years ago.

The actor received the support of his brother, who has also gone through similar life-threatening situations. A heartfelt moment between the pair shows the 44-year-old putting his hand on Michael’s knee before they held each other’s hands in tears.

In August 2022, the Punk’d star opened up about his vasculitis diagnosis during an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” he said after revealing to have lost his vision from vasculitis.

“Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'”

Michael was ‘very angry’ after Ashton shared his diagnosis

Although the two brothers are very close to each, there was a time when Michael was “very angry” at Ashton. The actor shared his condition almost two decades ago during an interview, despite Michael initially wanting to hide it from the public.

“I was very angry,” Michael recalled. “Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it.

“I didn’t want to be the face of CP. Never talked about it.”

Despite this hiccup, Michael confessed it had been “the biggest favor he’s ever done”. He felt he was able to be himself once the news was out: “It allowed me to be myself.”

After meeting other people diagnoses with the same condition, it led him to become a source of inspiration for other people.

Michael added: “I was finally ready to tell my story and I knew because of my twin, I’d have a big reach.”

