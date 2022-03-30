Blake Horstmann swaps The Bachelor for Love is Blind's Giannina













It’s quite common in the world of showbiz for reality stars to cross over into different shows and find romance. In the case of The Bachelor’s Blake Hortsmann, he’s currently vacaying in Rome with Love is Blind season 1 participant Giannina Gibelli.

Both Blake and Giannina appeared on reality shows in a bid to find love. Any viewers of Love is Blind season 1 will likely vividly remember the showdowns between Giannina and Damian. But, here’s hoping that her current romance is proving less explosive. So, who is Blake from The Bachelor dating? Let’s find out more about his current beau…

Who is Blake Horstmann from The Bachelor dating?

The Bachelor’s Blake Horstmann is dating Love is Blind is dating Giannina Gibelli.

The two have taken to Instagram in March 2022 to share individual Instagram Stories from Rome.

Although they haven’t tagged each other, Giannina took to IG Stories to say that she couldn’t “officially post” anything with Blake “because they did a project together that hasn’t been announced yet.“

She added that she’s “just really happy to be sharing these moments together in private for now.“

Screenshot: Giannina Gibelli Instagram Stories – @gianninagibelli

Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli’s romance explored

After meeting on a reality series at the start of the year, Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli began dating.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the two met on “a competition series for Paramount+ that includes reality stars from around the world on shows like The Bachelorette, Jersey Shore, Love Is Blind, and RuPaul’s Drag Race.“

After meeting on the competition series the two have been spotted attending some of the same events since January. PEOPLE reported on January 28th that they were both at a Chris Lane concert at the star of the year.

Get to know Love is Blind’s Giannina

Giannina Gibelli rose to fame on the first season of Netflix’s Love is Blind.

She was born in 1993 in Venezuela making her 29 years old.

During Love is Blind, Giannina found love with Damian Powers, but things didn’t work out for the pair.

Despite her first shot at finding ‘the one’ on reality TV not working out, it seems that her more recent projects have led her to Blake.

Giannina has a following of 1.9M on Instagram @gianninagibelli and it looks like she’s been living her best life in 2022.

The Love is Blind star has been sunbathing, skiing, vacaying in Mexico and visiting the Vatican judging by Instagram.

DJ Blake can also be found on Instgram with over 600K followers @balockaye.h.

