North West has done it again, and graced us with another jaw-dropping TikTok, this time it’s her drawing of Ice Spice, but who is the American rapper?

Kim Kardashian‘s eldest child is no stranger to going viral on TikTok, and the mother-daughter duo has provided us with some of the most entertaining content on the platform. This time North West is going solo showing off her artistic talents, and we honestly can’t believe a 9-year-old is that good.

We take a closer look into North West’s drawing and who Ice Spice is.

Who is Ice Spice?

Ice Spice is a 23-year-old American rapper.

The rapper has been in the industry since 2021 and has definitely made an impact. She’s had a number of viral songs on TikTok including Bikini Bottom and Munch (Feelin’ U). Lil Nas X even dressed up as the rapper for Halloween.

And now, she’s made it onto arguably the most iconic TikTok account on the platform @kimandnorth.

North West’s Ice Spice drawing goes viral

North West has impressed on TikTok once again after her drawing of rapper Ice Spice. It’s not the first time North has gone viral for her artwork. Who can forget the big mountain painting debate of 2021? Did North West paint it or not? That was the question on everyone’s lips.

Well, one thing is for sure, there’s no debating whether she drew this one or not. Throughout the TikTok, we can clearly see North’s hand drawing the portrait, with the same cute pink nails shown at the end. Maybe she’s joined the Kardashians in their media training classes.

In the background of the video is Ice Spice’s song The Boys a Liar which North can be seen miming along to at the end. Is she having boy drama already? Maybe we’ll hear about it in the next series of the Kardashians.

Fans on Twitter compliment North West’s talent

After her mom is often referred to as having ‘no talent’ the critics aren’t as harsh on North as they are on Kim, as fans are flooding her drawing with compliments.

One user said: “I saw somebody drawing ice spice on TikTok and I’m thinking ‘how impressive’ and it’s North West.”

