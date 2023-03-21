Julia Haart is the lead of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, making the matriarch a star in the world of fashion and reality TV.

Julia Haart made a name for herself in fashion and is now leaving a mark in reality TV. Season 1 of My Unorthodox Life premiered on Netflix in 2021, documenting her personal and professional life as an ex-Haredi Jew.

Haart ditched her ultra-conservative Jewish community for a glamorous life in fashion, and it has done her well.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Who is Julia Haart?

Born on April 11, 1971 in Moscow, Russia, Julia moved to Austin, Texas at age three. She was the only Jewish student at her school and the family relocated to Monsey, New York, where there was a strong Jewish community.

The Netflix star attended the Haredi Jewish girls’ school, Bais Yaakov Academy in Brooklyn, but it was clear her passion was for fashion and design. The then-16-year-old taught herself to sew and she married her first husband, Yosef Hendler, three years later.

Hendler, who was five years her senior, was a yeshiva student.

The couple welcomed two sons and two daughters: Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron. As per My Unorthodox Life, Batsheva and Miriam live with their mom, while Aron splits time between the parents since their divorce in November 2021.

Inside Julia’s career

The 51-year-old was previously a Judaic studies teacher before leaving the Haredi community in 2013 to become a designer. She launched her self-named shoe brand, before landing the role of La Perla’s creative director in 2016.

One year later, she became known as the mastermind behind Kendall Jenner‘s jaw-dropping Met Gala 2017 sheer gown. It was constructed of 85,000 crystals held together by a piece of string.

Her fashion influence grew when she was named CEO of Elite World Group, which owns the global modelling agency, Elite Model Management.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She has been divorced twice

Following her split from Hendler, the 5ft 5in businesswoman tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia in June 2019. Scaglia was the owner of La Perla when Julia joined the brand. As owner of Elite, he also nominated Julia to the CEO position.

Their marriage was shortlived; she filed for divorce in February 2022. Scaglia terminated her as Elite’s chief on the same day.

It launched a series of legal battles as Julia filed a lawsuit claiming that she owned 50 per cent of Freedom Holding – Elite’s parent company – and, therefore, could not be dismissed.

A judge concluded that she did not own half of the company shares.

“Haart does not own half of Freedom’s preferred shares,” the documents state. “Despite the appearance of an equal partnership, the evidence reveals that Haart never owned an equal stake of Freedom’s preferred stock.”

Where is she today?

Aside from My Unorthodox Life, Julia is busy building her online presence and fighting for women’s freedom.

The activist, who left the Haredi community due to the restrictions on Jewish women, joined NSG Iran in the fight for freedom. She spoke at the Washington DC march on March 11, as part of the women-led uprising against the Iranian government.

You can keep updated by following her Instagram, where to regularly posts cooking tutorials with Batsheva in their $56 million penthouse. The 70 Vestry Street property was Silvio and Julia’s marital home, but the judge gave the latter accesss. It’s unknown if she is the sole owner following the divorce.