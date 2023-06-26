Julie Chrisley shot to fame on her family reality series, Chrisley Knows Best. After nearly one decade on air, Julia is an established TV personality, so here’s everything you need to know about her.

Julie Chrisley and her family exploded onto TV screens in 2014 and nine years on, the Chrisley family are certified reality stars and influencers. Their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best follows the daily life of the matriarch, her real estate tycoon husband, Todd, and their five children.

Despite establishing a loyal fanbase as the “picture-perfect Southern family with everything money can buy”, the Chrisleys parted ways with their beloved show due to legal complications that have split the family. Read on to learn more about Julie and where she is now.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Who is Julie Chrisley? Inside her family background

Full name: Julie Chrisley (née Hughes)

Hometown: Winchester, South Carolina

Relationship status: Married to Todd Chrisley

Birthday: January 9, 1973

Julie Chrisley is best known as a TV personality and realtor, a career she took on after marrying her husband Todd Chrisley. He is the founder of the real estate company, Chrisley And Co. A native of South Carolina, she reportedly lived a humble childhood with her parents and brother, Harvey Hughes III, before enjoying a lavish life with her family. She is said to have lived in a double-wide trailer during her youth.

Her father was a mechanic, and her mother, Pam, was a bank teller.

After Harvey died, Julie’s father pursued a new career as a Baptist minister at a local church, while her mother continued working at a bank.

Julie’s brother took his own life in May 2002 aged 25. Details of his death have never been released to the public.

Julie and husband Todd Chrisley share three children

The Chrisleys have been two peas in a pod since tying the knot in 1996. Todd is Julie’s second husband; she was previously married to a man named Kenneth Wayne Childress. Julie was 18 years old at the time, while Childress was 24. Kenneth and Julie were high school sweethearts and he passed away in 2012.

It was a similar situation for Todd Chrisley and his first wife Teresa Terry, in his early 20s. They were officially married for six years until 1996 but separated three years prior. Terry and Chrisley share a daughter and son called Lindsie and Kyle, making Julie a stepmother.

After Todd and Julie’s nuptials, the couple welcomed their first child, Chase (born June 1, 1996), followed by daughter Savannah Chrisley (born August 11, 1997), and son Grayson (born May 16, 2006).

The couple obtained full custody of Kyle’s young daughter, Chloe, in 2016 due to his battle with addiction, which he claims landed him in rehab more than 40 times.

Todd and Kyle haven’t had the smoothest relationship over the years, but they reconciled in 2019 and the latter showed appreciation for the family’s support.

“I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe,” he reportedly wrote on Facebook. ” I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous, and through all that, they have stood by my side.”

Julie Chrisley’s net worth

Thanks to her TV stardom, Julie Chrisley has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She is among the wealthiest members of her family thanks to 10 seasons of their family show and her influencer status. With over one million followers, Julie regularly advertises her favorite products on Instagram, ranging from diet plans to beauty supplies.

She also headed her own cooking series, What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley, in 2019.

Reality star claimed she was a pageant queen

The 50-year-old glamorous star previously made claims that she won Miss South Carolina and passed her expertise to her pageant-winning daughter. There are, however, no records to show Julie won Miss South Carolina any time since the year she was born.

Julie and Todd partnered with the Miss Universe organization in 2017 to become state directors of Miss Florida USA, but she has never been listed as a winner for either Miss South Carolina USA or Miss South Carolina Teen USA.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012

Two years before becoming a household reality name, Julie successfully battled breast cancer in 2012. She underwent a double mastectomy at 39 after Todd and two of her friends, who were fighting cancer at the time, encouraged her to get a mammogram.

Chrisley’s family had no history of breast cancer, but doctors returned with negative news.

She later underwent reconstructive surgery after the mastectomy. Luckily, no cancer was found in her lymph nodes, so she didn’t require chemotherapy.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Where is Julie now and why was Chrisley Knows Best cancelled?

If you’re missing the Chrisley family on your screen, we’re sorry to say that it will be a while until they return. Chrisley Knows Best was canceled after its final 10th season in 2023 due to Julie and Todd’s prison sentences for bank and tax fraud offenses in November 2022.

Season 10 consisted of only eight episodes instead of 26, after the US Attorney’s Office declared that they “defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes.”

According to the press release, the couple attempted to defraud banks in the Atlanta area for more than $36 million in personal loans. The Chrisleys were “caught” after they “submitted false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to Georgia community banks to obtain the loans,” with the help of their former business partner.

When the IRS requested information about bank accounts in Julie Chrisley’s name, the pair reportedly transferred ownership of the corporate bank account to a relative to further conceal their income from the IRS, the same court report continued.

Julie Chrisley’s sentencing was less than Todd’s

In June 2022, the Chrisleys were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion. Julie was also handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release, while Julie was given a seven-year sentence and three years of supervised release.

Julie Chrisley’s prison update

After nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple is living over 600 miles apart; Julie is serving time at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington, and Todd is at FPC Pensacola, Florida.

The family is currently in the process to appeal their sentences after Savannah revealed that her mom was “struggling in prison” due to her distance from Todd. The Chrisley couple has had zero contact with each other since beginning their sentences and Savannah admitted that there isn’t a day that goes by where Julie doesn’t say how much she misses her husband.