Kailyn Lowry is a devoted mom to her four children, but the Teen Mom star rarely discusses her own parents – so, who is her father and is he still in contact?

Kailyn Lowry was first introduced as an expecting teen in 2009’s 16 And Pregnant. At the time, she lived with her boyfriend Jo Rivera and his family due to her unstable home life with her mother.

As for her father, the student claimed she had no contact with him as he left the family when she was six months old. 10 years later, Kailyn is a busy mom with a booming career, so has her relationship with her parents progressed?

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Who is Kailyn Lowry’s father?

Kailyn was born to Suzi Irwin and Raymond Lowry on March 14, 1992.

Originally from Waco, Texas, Raymond appeared on 16 And Pregnant once during Kailyn’s attempts to rekindle their relationship and hopefully give her son, Isaac, a grandfather. Their awkward encounter saw Raymond give a tour of his humble home, which included a padlocked fridge filled with $200 worth of meat, and discuss roadkill.

That is seemingly the first and last time she met her father. In a November 2018 tweet, she confirmed Thanksgiving week 2009 was their final meeting, calling it “an important time in my life.”

The Lowrys were involved in online beef in October 2020 after Raymond criticized MTV for portraying him negatively.

In screenshots obtained by The Sun, he commented: “I was on the show too and they made me look bad. I personally don’t think that show is good for young girls to watch. I think it gives them the wrong idea about being a parent so young, among other things.”

“Sorry for your bad experience on the show,” he continued in response to Kail’s sister, Mikaila. “Been there. Love ya.”

Kailyn, 31, slammed his absence in response. “No, that’s a f****** joke. Don’t even start this s***. You haven’t been around or tried with either of us nor paid child support so get the f*** outta here.”

According to his Facebook page, he still resides in Waco and maintains a relationship with Mikaila. He donated to her 2021 birthday fundraiser for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kailyn ‘oddly’ misses her estranged mom

Irwin has been absent from Kailyn’s life since the birth of Lincoln in 2013, meaning she hasn’t met her two youngest grandsons, Lux and Creed.

“I just found that I had to cut my mom off completely,” Kailyn told her podcast listeners. “Now, I’m not as angry but now I’m starting to like, I don’t know, like my third son just turned one, and I don’t even know if my mom knows I had a third son.”

In an August 2022 Q&A, the Teen Mom alum admitted to missing Suzi despite her never being a parent figure.

“This is such a complex question,” Lowry answered a fan. “So she was never a mom to me but oddly, yes, I miss her. And I say oddly because I’ve always said you can’t miss what you never had.”

“But I want a mom,” she added. “I wish had a mom – not even for me. But a grandmother for my kids.”