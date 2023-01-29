MGK isn’t only a singer, rapper, or actor – but also a father. At the age of 18, Colson welcomed his first daughter from his previous relationship, though things didn’t work out for them in the end. Let’s learn more about who is Casie Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter.

Colson Baker, known by his stage name of Machine Gun Kelly, rose to fame in 2011 after his single ‘Wild Boy’ caught the attention of many. However, years before experiencing fame for the first time, he became a father to his daugther, Casie.

But, who is the mother of Casie, and what does MGK’s fiancée, Megan Fox, think?

Who is Casie Colson Baker?

Born on July 24, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio, Casie Colson Barker is the daughter of musician Machine Gun Kelly and Emma Cannon. She will turn 14 years old in 2023.

Emma has been occasionally featured on Machine Gun Kelly’s social media accounts and is said to have a good relationship with his current partner and fiancée, actress Megan Fox.

The young child has also been spotted attending the red carpet, and her father’s gigs as she claims herself his biggest fan. The two have a tight bond, with the 32-year-old considering her as his ‘best friend’.

Machine Gun Kelly’s romance with Emma Cannon

Colson and Emma met at a Blink-182 concert and dated briefly, welcoming their daughter Casie in the same year. A the time Emma was born, he was only 18 years old. Nonetheless, he stepped up and made his daughter a priority.

Although MGK enjoyed being a father, his relationship with Emma didn’t work out, and they ended up breaking up.

Compared to MGK, who is a celebrity and constantly in the spotlight, Emma keeps a low profile. However, they share an amicable relationship co-parenting their daughter while they continue with their lives and focus on their respective professions and relationships.

On Mother’s Day 2020, the songwriter sent a message to dedicate to Emma, calling her an “amazing mum”.

MGK’s fiancée Megan Fox is also a mother of three

Not only did Colson become a young father, but also his current partner, actress Megan Fox.

Before the actress fell hard for the Bloody Valentine singer, she married Brian Austin Green. Together, the former couple welcomed three children.

Megan’s children are Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green. The three are rarely on her social media accounts, but the 36-year-old has gushed publicly about them.

Megan and Brian first began dating in 2004 and married six years later. However, the two ended their marriage in 2020 after various breaks.

Now, Megan is happily dating Colson. Brian is also in another relationship with Sharna Burgess and welcomed their first daughter last August.

