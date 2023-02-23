Matthew Manhard is Khloe Kardashian’s former assistant of over three years. He’s now suing the reality TV personality for what he claims are unpaid wages in a lawsuit.

Khloe‘s former aide began working for the Good American co-founder in 2019 but claims he was let go from his role in November 2022. He has since sued the reality tv star for alleged breaches of state labor laws.

As Matthew has kept a low profile on social media, Kardashian fans are eager to learn more about who he is and what his job working for Khloe was allegedly like. Reality Titbit has the lowdown.

Who is Matthew Manhard?

Matthew Manhard is Khloe Kardashian’s former personal household former assistant. He lists his Calabasas-based job as an estate manager for the star on his LinkedIn page and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Manhard has accused the KUWTK star of keeping him so busy with tasks that he was allegedly unable to take his legally required breaks. He also alleges she didn’t pay him overtime despite him working 12-hour days.

Khloe Kardashian faces lawsuit

Khloe is being sued for the alleged unpaid wages. The US Sun reports that he launched a lawsuit against Khloe after she allegedly fired Matthew on grounds that breached California labor laws.

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Matthew claimed he was let go in November 2022 after starting his job in January 2019. The lawsuit claimed Khloe fired him after he returned to work in November after a knee injury.

He had not been working since May of that year, as the injury prevented him from working for six months. The aide claimed he was fired that same month when he attempted to return to work and seeks monetary compensation.

Khloe’s legal representation spoke on the matter to the US Sun saying:

It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role. Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced.

They added: “We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have reached out to Khloe’s representatives for comment.

Matthew was Khloe’s assistant for 3 years

Matthew began working for Khloe in February 2019. He was previously Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s personal assistant, from March 2018, for less than a year until he began his latest role working for Khloe.

Before he worked for the Kardashians, he was a barista at Alfred Tea Room part-time, from November 2017, where he finished working when he scooped the role as Kanye and Kim’s assistant.

