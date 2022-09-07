









Pete Davidson is a comedian and actor best known for starring in US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Born in Staten Island, New York on November 16, 1993, he became a well-known face around the world when he shot to fame at the age of 20 after becoming SNL’s youngest ever cast member.

Between his hilarious sketches and his many high-profile romances, Pete is often a big talking point on social media.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Actor and comedian Pete’s popularity originated from his comedy career, which has been his passion since he was 16 years old.

At the age of 20, he became the youngest ever cast member on the American sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. His acting career took off rapidly after he joined the show in 2014, becoming a full-time cast member for seven seasons. Sadly for fans, Pete’s departure from the show was announced in 2022.

Pete has also earned a number of credits as an actor, appearing in TV shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, and The Guest Book.

He’s shown up in a few movies too, including Trainwreck, The Dirt, The Suicide Squad, and his own semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island, which was released in 2020.

Who are Pete Davidson’s parents?

Pete is the son of Scott Matthew Davidson and Amy Waters Davidson and brother of Casey Davidson.

When Pete was just seven, his father died while serving as a New York City firefighter during the 9/11 terror attacks.

Over the years, Pete has spoken openly about the tragic loss of his father as well as his history of substance abuse. The comedian even announced live on SNL in 2019 that he was going to rehab, saying he was “going on a little vacation. The kind where insurance pays for some of it.”

How old is Pete Davidson?

At the time of writing, Pete is 28 years old, although he’ll turn 29 soon.

He was born on November 16, 1993, making him a Scorpio.

Where does Pete Davidson live?

Pete is believed to still live in Staten Island, where he was born and grew up.

According to Fancy Pants Homes, Pete lives in a swanky $1.2 million waterfront apartment in his hometown.

It’s reported his luxury home has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, panoramic views of Manhattan, a terrace, and even a jacuzzi.

Considering the trajectory Pete’s career has taken, it’s no wonder he’s treated himself to such a nice home.

What is Pete Davidson’s net worth?

Pete was placed on Forbes 30 under 30 in 2016.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a fortune of $8 million.

How tall is Pete Davidson?

Pete claims he is 6’3” and jokes about his height and weight during his stand-up sets and skits.

He was once asked whether he ‘felt like a grown up’ now that he was 21 during an SNL spoof in 2016, with him joking: “In a way… I mean, I’m 6’3″ and 140 pounds. I seem like I should be fluttering in the wind outside a car store.”

