Goodfellas actor Joe Pesci portrays Pete Davidson’s on-screen grandfather in Bupkis, so let’s get to know his real grandpa, Stephen.

Pete Davidson is returning to the small screen for his biggest TV project since leaving Saturday Night Live. The actor takes his outrageous comedy to Peacock for Bupkis, an eight-episode series advertised as “a heightened fictionalized version of his life.”

Countless A-list names will be making a cameo, ranging from fellow SNL star Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, and his rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

It can’t be an autobiography without his family – enter Goodfella’s actor, Joe Pesci, who is portraying Pete’s on-screen grandfather.

Bupkis is his second semi-autobiographical production, the first being 2020 film, The King Of Staten Island. The only difference is that Stephen Davidson, Pete’s real grandfather, stepped in to play the role.

Meet Pete Davidson’s grandfather, Stephen

Stephen Davidson, affectionately known as Poppy, is a massive film buff and the person who introduced Pete to the world of movies. The actor, therefore, owes his career success to his grandpa.

The Saturday Night Live star was just seven years old when his father, Scott, passed away in service during the 9/11 attacks. With his mom, Amy, working as a nurse, Pete spent much of his childhood watching movies with his grandfather.

So, how much of a film nerd is Stephen? Well, he’s the proud owner of 1500 VHS tapes – about 6000 movies – all of which line the shelves of his home. It’s unlikely that Pete borrows the tapes, but that hasn’t stopped Poppy from suggesting films to his Hollywood grandson.

He offers Pete a slice of history with his 1940s recommendations, while the Meet Cute actor swears by the 2000s comedy classic, Harold And Kumar.

If you’ve seen Stephen’s interviews, it’s easy to see where Pete learned his comedic talent and delivery. In a BTS clip of The King Of Staten Island, Poppy can be seen adding his own impromptu touch to his lines on set and telling his dog to quiet down during interviews because she was “ruining his career.”

Stephen only had a few lines on set, a brief cameo in The King Of Staten Island, and it took only a few lines to send the film set into roars of laughter. Unfortunately, we hear that he was never paid for the role. “Now, I know I’m your family, and it’s all giggles, but a job is a job,” he told Pete.

Pete ‘saved’ by Joe Pesci’s Bupkis involvement

Davidson serves as Bupkis’ writer and executive producer, meaning he felt extremely “validated” when he secured legend Joe Pesci for the series.

Pesci, 80, announced his retirement from acting in 1999, and has only appeared in four roles since, none of which were TV. This makes Bupkis Joe’s first small screen role in 26 years.

“[Pesci] liked the material enough to do it,” Davidson reportedly told Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast. “We had a really great conversation. It was really honest and organic and we kind of hit it off. And it was out of love he did it because he doesn’t need to do anything.”

Pete’s grandfather isn’t the only family member portrayed on screen; his mom, Amy Waters, will be played by The Sopranos actress, Edie Falco, and Oona Roche portrays his sister, Casey.