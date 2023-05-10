Pete Davidson’s new comedy series, Bupkis, features Edie Falco as his on-screen mom, so let’s get to know the real women who raised Pete. Here’s what we know about Amy Waters Davidson.

Pete Davidson brings a comedic twist to his life once again in his second semi-autobiographical production, Bupkis.

His first project based on his life, the 2020 film The King Of Staten Island, saw Davidson portray an aspiring tattoo artist struggling with his mother’s new relationship after his firefighter father passes away. In real life, Pete’s father, Scott, died in service during the 9/11 attacks.

Bupkis tackles Pete’s struggle with immense fame while attempting to lead a private life. His on-screen grandfather, Joe Pesci, is on hand to guide him, while other members of his family are also portrayed in the eight-episode series.

His mom, who raised him and his sister as a single parent, is played by The Sopranos actress, Edie Falco. With over three decades in the industry, Falco is a Hollywood veteran, but not much is known about Pete’s mom, Amy. Read on to find out more.

Credit SNL Youtube channel

Who is Pete Davidson’s mom? Meet Amy Waters

Amy Davidson (née Waters) gave birth to Pete on November 16, 1993 in Staten Island. Reportedly born in 1969, Amy married Scott in 1990 and worked as a school nurse at Pete’s school, Xaverian High School in Brooklyn.

The mother and son’s close relationship has been known for years thanks to her SNL appearance. She visited for 2018’s Mother’s Day tribute, and a second time for her Mother’s Day 2019 gift: a spot on Weekend Update.

The pair are so close that Pete lived with his mom until 2021. His residence in his mom’s basement has been a running SNL joke for years, but the comedian has always laughed off that he pays the mortgage.

They purchased the Staten Island property together and living beneath his mom is nothing to be ashamed of; his bachelor pad is practically another apartment.

He moved out of the man cave in 2021 and into a $1.2 million waterfront condo in the neighborhood. He eventually relocated to a 4500sqft penthouse loft in Brooklyn.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Amy Davidson gave Pete’s relationships the seal of approval

Pete’s most high-profile relationships were both whirlwind romances, but they were all mom-approved.

He dated Ariana Grande for five months, following an over two-year relationship with Cazzie David. Amy was initially skeptical since Pete reportedly “goes through manic episodes” and feared he would get his heart broken.

But after a few bonding sessions, Amy “grew to love” the Dangerous Woman songstress.

As for Kim Kardashian and Pete, a couple that no one expected, Amy showed she was on board for a Kardashian-Davidson baby.

A fan tagged Pete’s mom in a couple selfie, writing: “She [Kim] will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” to which Amy responded: “Yayyyy!”

The comment didn’t age well; the couple split in August 2022 after nine months of dating.