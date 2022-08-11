











Kathy Hilton is facing a backlash as the reality star confused Lizzo for Gabourey Sidibe’s iconic role Precious.

Paris Hilton’s mother and the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been making headlines for mistaking the singer for another actress.

It did not take for the internet to comment on the same. With many taking Lizzo’s side, Kathy is yet to break her silence on what happened.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Who is Precious?

Precious is a fictional character from the movie that goes by the same name. It is played by actress Gabourey. She made her acting debut in the same movie.

As per her IMDb profile. Gabourey had landed a number of roles in school plays but did not have any interest in acting. because she had seen her mother, who was a street dancer, struggle with money. With that image in mind, Gabourey wanted to focus on securing a desk job.

However, her life changed when she was cast in Precious. The movie was released in 2009 and quickly caught the attention of many people. The film helped her leave a mark in the industry.

Since then, Gabourey has done several other projects such as Yelling to the clouds, and others.

What did Kathy Hilton say?

On August 10, Kathy appeared on the episode of Watch What Happens Live. The show is known for host Andy Cohen asking all the juicy gossip and playing a number of games with the celebrities who appear on the show.

So when Kathy appeared, he decided to play Will Kathy Know Them? In the game, Kathy was shown a series of images and was asked to name the celebrities.

One of the celebrities happened to be Lizzo. The reality star admitted that she knows the singer but instead of saying her name Kathy blurted out “Precious?”

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Star receives backlash

The clip was quick to go viral on social media platforms and it did not take for people to comment on the same. While some thought Kathy was talking about Gabourey others wondered if the actress could be talking about Precious Lee, a curvy model who has graced the cover of magazines like Vogue.

Nonetheless, fans were not too pleased by Kathy’s remarks and were quick to slam her online. TV Personality Kalen Allen tweeted, “That Kathy Hilton clip is messed up and y’all know it is. Lizzo minds her own business but all people do is make her a joke and this time it wasn’t even intentional. This time she caught a stray and I wish someone would’ve stepped up and said something.”

As of now, Kathy has not responded to the backlash.