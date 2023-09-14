Savannah Chrisley has announced she has a new boyfriend, Robert Shiver, and since it’s her first public relationship in a while, of course, fans are eager to know the new man’s age, job, and just about anything else they can get their hands on.

Savannah Chrisley‘s parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to prison at the start of the year. Since then the 26-year-old has been open about how she’s put dating on the back burner, due to looking after her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson. However, it looks like she’s back in the dating game. Here’s everything we know about Robert Shiver.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who is Savannah Chrisley’s boyfriend Robert Shiver?

Robert Shiver is a former Auburn University football player. He wasn’t drafted for an NFL team but was signed as a free agent before the ’09 season.

However, he wasn’t signed by the team and released, and then moved on to a career in insurance, working for Senior Life Insurance Company in Thomasville, Georgia, as per Daily Mail.

Speaking on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files, where the revelation was made, The Growing Up Chrisley star said he was just a “normal person”. However, when Nick asked if he was in the public eye she replied: “Kinda, but not for the good reasons”.

Shiver has been in the press before, as he was allegedly a victim of a murder plot at the hands of his wife, Lindsay Shiver.

Lindsay and Robert were “college sweethearts” and had three kids together. Earlier this year “Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly conspiring with two other men to kill her husband. Lindsay, and two male co-defendants, were charged with murder conspiracy,” NBC reported.

Robert Shiver’s age makes him 12 years older than Savannah

Robert Shiver is 38 years old, making him 12 years older than the Chrisley Knows Best star.

Before her new boo, Savannah was publically dating Nic Kerdiles, who was just three years older than her. The two were even engaged, however, the engagement was called off in 2020.

A few months back, the reality star opened up about briefly dating country singer Nate Smith, however, the ‘timing was wrong.’ Nate is 37 years old, making him a similar age to Shiver.

Savannah Chrisley will be back on TV screens

The Nick Viall interview comes off the back of Savannah’s appearance on Special Forces: Worlds Toughest Test, which starts on Fox on September 25. She’ll be joined by a star-studded cast including Viall himself and Vanderpump Rules ‘villain’ Tom Sandoval.

The Chrisleys also reportedly have a new reality show on the way. Although Todd and Julie won’t be in the show, it’ll follow the lives of the family including fan favorite Nanny Faye, showing how their lives have changed since.

Hopefully, fans will be able to get a closer insight into Savannah’s new relationship there!