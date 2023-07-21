Scott Disick has been a reality star since debuting on Keeping Up With The Kardashians so Reality Titbit revisits his dating history and career since his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick may no longer be in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but his place in the family remains the same. Their nine-year on-off romance officially ended in 2015 and have been co-parenting their three kids ever since.

It’s no secret that Kourtney’s new love life with husband Travis Barker has affected Scott – including awkward family gatherings as seen on The Kardashians – but the clan has insisted he will be an irreplaceable member.

Those who aren’t familiar with Disick often ask the question of how he became rich and famous so Reality Titbit revisits his career highlights and relationships since Kourtney.

Who is Scott Disick and is he Jewish?

Full name: Scott Michael Disick

Hometown: Eastport, New York

Relationship status: Single

Birthday: May 26, 1983

Born in May 1983, the TV star is the only child of Jeffrey and Bonnie Disick. Scott Disick was raised in a Jewish household but it’s unknown how often he regularly prays and attends services in 2023.

The media personality reconnected with his religion during a 2012 episode of Kourtney And Kim Take Miami, where he admitted that he had been out of touch with his Jewish roots for years.

Over the years, the Disicks have celebrated Hanukkah and Scott even traveled to Jerusalem to receive a blessing from a rabbi in 2020. His children also identify as Jewish: Kourtney and Scott’s oldest child, Mason, celebrated his bar mitzvah – his 13th birthday – in a Chrome Hearts-themed bash.

Before hitting reality stardom, Disick was a book cover model for a teen novel series based on horses. He was about 17 years old at the time and posed up a storm for the Heartland books.

What does Scott Disick do and why is he rich? How he made his impressive net worth

The 40-year-old is best known as a reality star and influencer. The New York native skyrocketed to fame as Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend when Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007, but has since become a celebrity in his own right.

At the time of writing, he boasts over 29 million followers on Instagram, where he regularly updates fans on his jet-set lifestyle of luxurious cars and private jets.

Scott Disick has a net worth of $45 million, likely most of which was earned through his 16-year TV career. Although he only appeared in a handful of times Hulu’s The Kardashians, the father of three reportedly demanded a large salary to continue his participation alongside Kourtney and Travis Barker.

US Weekly claims Disick was offered an “outrageous amount of money” in 2021. It is justifiable since Scott openly struggled with Kravis’ lovey-dovey life together and felt neglected by his second family.

The Kardashians have always been criticized for being famous for nothing, so much so that Scott named his apparel brand “Talentless” to troll the haters.

With the famous sisters and other influencers promoting the brand, it’s unsurprising that the clothing brand has over one million Instagram fans.

Scott is also known for his house-flipping hobby and even landed one season of his own renovation show, Flip It Like Disick.

His record hasn’t been the most successful; Scott failed to sell a home for his $6.89 million goal in 2020. He purchased a $3.2 million Hidden Hills home in 2018 and transformed it for an estimated $1 million. The renovated property was placed on the market for over double its purchase price at $6.89 million but was ultimately sold for $5.6 million.

It was undoubtedly a profit, but a real estate expert told Realtor that the “deal finished a little thin.”

Inside Scott Disick’s dating history – from Kourtney Kardashian to Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian

Scott and Kourtney met at a party in Mexico but it wasn’t love at first sight. During an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons recalled the moment they crossed paths. “I liked her,” Scott remembered. “But she wanted nothing to do with me.”

Kourtney thought “he was so annoying” and was concerned since he was four years younger, lived on the East Coast, and “didn’t have a job.”

The reality show documented the couple’s most vulnerable moments, including the occasion when Scott punched a hotel mirror after Kourtney confronted him for allegedly smoking marijuana while looking after their then-nine-month-old son, Mason. Disick was also intoxicated at the time, prompting the meltdown.

It occurred in 2010 but the former couple continued to date on and off until 2015. Scott and Kourtney now co-parent their three kids, including Penelope (age 11) and Reign (age 8).

Bella Thorne

Former Disney star Bella Thorne was linked to Disick in May 2017 after they were spotted together in Cannes, France. Their rumored romance was met with criticism due to their 14-year age difference.

It was a short-lived connection as Bella left just a few days into their trip because his partying was too “hardcore”. They reunited one month later in California at Lana Del Rey’s birthday party but Thorne later clarified that she was “never with him sexually.”

Sofia Richie

Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie marked his longest romance since Kourtney.

The exes dated on and off for more than three years starting from mid-2017. By September, they went Instagram-official and Sofia went on family vacations with Scott and his kids.

The final seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Disick discuss the struggle of balancing his relationship with Kourtney and his new partner.

Sofia and Scott parted ways in mid-2020.

Amelia Hamlin

A reality crossover we didn’t expect: Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin. Amelia, 22, is the daughter of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna. They were first linked together in October 2020 when Amelia was 19 years old.

The couple reportedly split after Hamlin chose to end things. The exact reason is unknown but rumors claim it was due to Scott’s Instagram DM drama with Kourtney’s ex, Younes Bendjima.

Bendjima allegedly exposed his DM’s with Scott which showed the Talentless founder shade Kourtney over her PDA photos with Travis. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” he wrote, to which Younes replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

The reality star addressed rumors that he only dates much younger girls on the family reunion show in 2021. “Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” the father of three defended. “I don’t go out looking for young girls, they happen to be attracted to me ’cause I look young.”

Or, as Scott said, that’s what he’s telling himself.

Rebecca Donaldson

Scott had a brief connection with Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson; they made their red carpet debut at The Kardashians’ Hulu premiere in April 2022. Things reportedly fizzled out by June 2022.

Although they haven’t been photographed together in over one year, Rebecca still runs in the same circles as the Kardashians. She attended the star-studded White Party on July 4, 2023, which Kim and Kendall also attended.

Kimberly Stewart

Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of Rod Stewart, was casually seeing Scott in 2022, according to reports. The celebrities had been friends since 2007 and Disick was close friends with her brother, Sean.

Scott and Kimberly hung out together several times since his split from Kourtney but there have been no further updates on their status.