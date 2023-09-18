Shannon Beador has been a Housewife on the OG series, The Real Housewives of Orange County since 2014, but what is her age, zodiac sign, and relationship history?

The Real Housewives Of Orange County star has been making headlines off cameras, as fans are eager to know more about her.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Shannon Beador’s age and zodiac explored

Shannon Beador is a cast member of Bravo‘s RHOC, who joined the series nine years ago, during series 9.

She was born on March 25, 1964, which makes her 59 years old. Her zodiac sign, is, of course, Aries.

The Bravoleb is a mother of three girls, Sophie, and twins, Adeline and Stella Beador. She shares all three daughters with her ex-husband David Beador.

Shannon Beador’s relationship history

Shannon Storms married her husband David Beador in 2000, and they then had three daughters. When she joined the Bravo show in season 9, the two were still happily married.

However, in season 10 of the show, it was revealed David had an affair. The couple then got past the “difficult time” and even renewed their vows in 2011 which aired on season 11.

Despite the couple’s best efforts to make the marriage work, it seemed like they couldn’t get past the issues in their marriage. In October 2017, they announced they were separating. Two years later, in December 2019, the divorce was finalized.

In Summer 2019, the 59-year-old met her boyfriend, John Janssen through a mutual friend. However, he broke up with her in 2022, as she told PEOPLE he was “done with the relationship” leaving her “absolutely devasted”.

In March 2023, she announced she was dating a “mystery man” although, the brief relationship ended in the summer of that year.

She then appeared on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show, revealing she had reconnected with John Janssen.

“We’re not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple of months. We see each other often,” she stated.

The RHOC star shocked fans back in June

Despite having been divorced from her ex-husband for four years, the star sent Instagram into a frenzy when she posted a picture with her ex-husband.

However, when one fan asked if there was any sparks flying between the two, she responded:

“Absolutely zero sparks, for the last five years if he heard my voice on the phone with the kids he would hang up.”