MGK’s and Megan Fox’s breakup rumors have broken the internet, and allegations are flying around that he cheated on the actress with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Rumors began circulating after Megan responded to a comment on the matter on her Instagram.

Neither party involved in the drama has commented publically on the alleged breakup, however, Megan Fox did drop some hints on Instagram of the breakup before completely removing herself from the platform.

We take a further look into the allegations and MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Who is Sophie Lloyd?

Sophie Lloyd is a 27-year-old guitarist who is currently working alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

Lloyd’s musical talents have also helped her boast 2.5 million followers across her social channels.

According to her website, Sophie graduated from the prestigious BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance,

She explained that she started playing the guitar when she was 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with her dad.

Lloyd is now supporting MGK on stage at his Mainstream Sellout World Tour, which included sold-out shows at legendary venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Arena in London.

MGK and Sophie were last seen performing together performing at the Super Bowl party on February 11, the same night he and Megan Fox were seen hand in hand.

Megan Fox deletes her Instagram account

Megan has now deactivated her Instagram account, but she made sure to go out with a bang. Not only did she address comments that MGK had cheated on her with Sophie Lloyd, but Complex reports she also followed MGK’s nemesis, Eminem.

Before she deleted her account, the Transformers actress posted a photo with the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.”

The line is the opening line from Pray You’ll Catch Me, from Beyonce’s Lemonade album, which was allegedly about Jay Z being unfaithful to his wife.

Replying to a fan’s Instagram comment saying: “He probably got with Sophie” Megan responded: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

MGK still has an active Instagram account and has not yet deleted photos of him and Megan.

Sophie Lloyd and MGK both still follow each other on Instagram at the time of writing, however, none of them have made any public comments on the allegations.

GRV Media has contacted Sophie Lloyd and Machine Gun Kelly for comment.

MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship history

Fox and MGK began dating in the Spring of 2020 after they met on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

The relationship began after Megan divorced Brian Austin Green, who she had been married to for 10 years.

The two made an impact on fans when they confessed to drinking each other’s blood, and it seemed like the two were closer than ever when they got engaged in January 2022.

In an engagement post on Megan’s Instagram, Kim and Kourtney were some of the first to congratulate the pair in the comments.

