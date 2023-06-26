Todd Chrisley is the leading man of the beloved Chrisley Knows Best series, but where is he now as the family show is canceled?

Before hitting reality TV success in 2014, Todd Chrisley and his family were already living a lavish life. The family show, Chrisley Knows Best, documented the tight-knit gang as “a picture-perfect Southern family with everything money can buy”.

Nearly one decade on, and 10 seasons later, Todd’s legal complications resulted in the axing of their fan-favorite series. So where is he now and what happened?

Who is Todd Chrisley?

Full name: Michael Todd Chrisley

Hometown: Westminster, South Carolina

Relationship status: Married to Julie Chrisley

Birthday: April 6, 1969

Todd Chrisley is a real estate tycoon who became a household reality name through USA Network‘s Chrisley Knows Best.

The 54-year-old was reportedly a self-made millionaire before hitting the big time thanks to his own real estate business, Chrisley And Co.

Todd, a native of Georgia, was raised in Westminster, South Carolina where he attended West Oak High School. Despite his business success, Chrisley reportedly never attended college.

Fans will know that he had a close relationship with his father, Gene Chrisley, who has never made an appearance on the show. Gene passed away in 2012, two years before Chrisley Knows Best premiered, aged 77. He was reportedly suffering from cancer at the time, but the cause of death was never officially confirmed by the family.

Gene was a US Army veteran who served in the Korean War.

Todd’s mother, however, is a fan-favorite Chrisley member. Known endearingly as Nanny Faye, she is always on hand to give her grandchildren some words of wisdom. With the family series now canceled, 79-year-old Faye Chrisley is frequently the guest on Savannah’s podcast.

Inside Todd’s marriage to Julie Chrisley

The Chrisley patriarch cannot be mentioned without his beloved wife, Julie. The couple married in 1996 after they both split from their first partners.

Todd Chrisley married his first wife, Teresa Terry, in 1990. He was 21 while Teresa was 19 at the time. The high school sweethearts tied the knot after the unplanned pregnancy of their first child, Lindsie, who was born on September 17, 1989.

The former couple welcomed their second child, Kyle, on August 29, 1991, making Julie Chrisley a stepmother of two.

Todd and Julie share three biological kids: Chase (born June 1, 1996), Savannah Chrisley (born August 11, 1997), and Grayson (born May 16, 2006).

The couple’s relationship has remained strong after nearly three decades together. Recalling the first time they met, Todd called Julie “the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life” and “the only woman that has ever literally touched my soul.”

The Chrisley parents gained full custody of Kyle’s young daughter, Chloe, in 2016 due to his battle with addiction, which he claims landed him in rehab more than 40 times.

Kyle was hospitalized in 2019 after attempting to take his own life.

Is Todd Chrisley gay?

No, he is not gay. The businessman was at the center of rumors questioning his sexuality in early 2023, but Todd denied on Chrisley Confessions that he was intimately involved with his former business partner, Mark Braddock.

The response came after Braddock claimed he had an affair with the reality star. The speculation regarding his sexual orientation does not bother Chrisley; instead, he is more offended that fans are linking him with Braddock.

“What’s insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” Todd said.

The reality star admitted that he “ain’t gonna be as embarrassed” if he was linked with Brad Pitt or George Clooney. “To say that I couldn’t pull something better than that… there’s better to be had by Todd Chrisley than that,” he continued.

Braddock made the allegations in court during Todd and Julie’s fraud trial in 2022; he testified against the couple and claimed that he helped the Chrisleys commit the crimes they were later convicted of.

Todd Chrisley’s net worth trails behind his daughter’s

Todd has a net worth of $1.5 million, the same as Julia. Although they are the head of the Chrisley family, their daughter, Savannah, is the wealthiest member at $6 million thanks to her three million Instagram followers. Support from her loyal fans has allowed the TV star to launch her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah, and her makeup brand, Sassy By Savannah.

She became the chief of Chrisley And Co after her parents’ legal troubles.

Why is Todd Chrisley in prison?

Chrisleys Knows Best ended abruptly after just eight episodes in season 10 due to Todd and Julie’s prison sentences for bank and tax fraud offenses in November 2022.

According to the US Attorney’s Office press release, the reality couple “defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes” over one decade.

Todd and Julie reportedly conspired to defraud Atlanta banks to obtain more than $36 million in personal loans. The Chrisleys were “caught” after submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements to obtain loans.

The couple was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion, leading to a 12-year prison sentence for Todd Chrisley. Julie, meanwhile, was handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice, resulting in an overall seven-year sentence.

Where is Todd Chrisley now? Prison update

Todd is currently incarcerated at FPC Pensacola, Florida, a minimum security institution that Forbes once ranked second on its “America’s 10 cushiest prisons” list.

He is living over 600 miles away from Julie, who is serving time at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington.

In April 2023 – three months into his sentence – Lindsie revealed that Todd was in “great spirits” and “making the best of the process”,

One month later, however, sources reported that Todd Chrisley was looking “worse for wear” and “struggling” in prison.

The appeal process for the Chrisley’s sentencing has begun as Savannah called it “a waiting game”.

“It is not a journey we are afraid of, we are willing and ready to fight it head-on,” she declared.