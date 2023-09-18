Tommy Cole on TOWIE welcomes a “miracle” with Clelia Theodorou. It comes just over a month since Clelia Theodorou’s mum, whose name is Gill, died after a tragic accident. What happened?

As The Only Way is Essex airs every Sunday on ITVBe, real-time news reveals that Tommy and Clelia have welcomed a newborn into their world, as of September 16, 2023. On July 31, Tommy took to Instagram to reveal that Clelia and her mom were involved in an accident. Just over a month later, and the two have shared the news that their daughter, Cielo Elizabeth Col, was born.

Tommy Cole and Clelia welcome baby

Tommy Cole and Clelia Theodorou welcomed a newborn on September 16. Their daughter was delivered at Broomfield Hospital and has been described as their “miracle baby.”

The TOWIE stars wrote on Instagram: “The moment we were desperately waiting for came 2 weeks and 2 days early on September 16th 2023 at 6.53pm and we couldn’t be happier 🖤.”

They added: “Mummy and Daddy’s little miracle, Cielo Elizabeth Cole decided enough was enough and she was ready to meet us! The respect I have for @cleliatheodorou is immense.”

Clelia Theodorou in an accident: What happened?

Clelia Theodorou and her mum were involved in an accident in May 2023. Tommy revealed the “traumatic” event led to Clelia and her mum experiencing serious injuries.

Tommy had been in Marbella at the time and received a call to tell him the devastating news. He flew home immediately and went straight to the hospital, where they stayed for eight weeks.

TOWIE’s Clelia underwent surgery and was told that she would recover. Doctors told the couple their baby was okay and had “come away unscathed.” But Tommy said they had “worst news,” which was that Clelia’s mum, whose name is Gill, had passed.

Who was Clelia’s mum?

Clelia’s mum was called Gill. The TOWIE star refers to her as her “best friend forever and always” while Tommy says Gill was a “tough nut with a brilliant sense of humour.”

Gill “fought hard” but could not recover from the injuries she sustained in the accident. She was “extremely special” to both Clelia and Tommy and had worked for Mazda in Chigwell, Essex.

She previously worked for Romford MOT Centre and as a bar manager at GWRSA Exmouth. Clelia, whose legs and feet were broken in the accident, said life will “never be the same” without her mum by her side.

