Following Derrick Jaxn’s announcement about his divorce, some may be wondering who the YouTuber’s wife was.

He has hundreds of thousands of subscribers on YouTube and 1.3m Instagram followers. On December 10, Derrick took to Instagram to share that he and his wife filed for divorce and are now “co-parents.”

Derrick wrote in the post’s caption that deciding “to file was one of the hardest decisions” of his life.

Who is Derrick Jaxn?

Derrick Jaxn is a 33-year-old content creator who hails from the US.

He started his YouTube channel in 2010 and writes in the channel’s description that he is an: “…author and poet.”

Derrick specializes in relationship advice-related content and regularly takes to the ‘gram to share videos on subjects such as “why he ghosted you,” “why he keeps coming back,” and “never date potential.”

Derrick and his wife were together many years

On December 10, Derrick shared an Instagram post with the world to announce that he and his wife decided to get a divorce.

He shared a black and white photo of himself and his former wife looking happy together.

Derrick wrote in the post’s caption that he and his former wife had been together since they were teenagers.

They also share children, which he says they are now co-parenting.

Derrick wrote: “…Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce. Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished…”

He added: “…I’m grateful for the years we’ve spent together and wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

Get to know Da’Naia Jackson

Derrick’s wife was Da’Naia Jackson. The two were married for over three years.

She previously filed for divorce from Derrick following a cheating scandal in 2020 per The US Sun.

Da’Naia can be found on Instagram with over 81k followers at @duh_nay_uh_jackson.

She often shares posts related to fashion design and writes that she “slays,” in her Instagram bio

De’Naia currently includes a link to an ‘Infidelity Recovery Bootcamp” in her IG bio.

She has a fashion brand, Kingdom.Children.Essentials, which makes “Faith Based Clothing,” per the IG bio.

