Jody Kelly on The Amazing Race’s death has been confirmed. Jody and Shannon, her granddaughter, competed in The Amazing Race competition in 2010. So, who was Jody Kelly?

She was 71 years old when she took on the grueling challenge across the globe. The Amazing Race fans are now paying tribute to Jody Kelly. She died at age 85 while attending a Spanish language course.

Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Who was Jody Kelly?

Jody Kelly from The Amazing Race exercised every day. During her retirement, her interests included strength training, triathlon, stand-up comedy, and creative writing.

She taught at the University of Louisiana for 16 years and lived in Austin, Texas for over a decade. Born on January 21, 1938, in Alabama, Kelly made it to the second round of the race before being eliminated.

In addition to founding StrengthMobile, a company that provides physical training to the elderly, Jody represented Team USA in the 2010 European Aquatics Championships in Budapest and the 2016 ITU World Triathlon in Cozumel. She was also a member of the dragon boat team Paddles with a Purpose.

The Amazing Race star’s death confirmed

Jody’s obituary in the Austin American-Statesman states that she died “suddenly but peacefully” while attending a Spanish language immersion camp in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 5.

Her daughter, Kelly Foster, paid tribute to her “strong” mother. She confirmed Jody from The Amazing Race’s death on September 6:

“I lost my mother yesterday. Jody Kelly was 85 years old and so full of life, joy, and learning. She always had a smile for everyone she interacted with and loved meeting people and having new adventures. She was so active and was always thinking of how to get in her exercise for the day. She carried exercise bands if she traveled and made it a point to do something physical every day.”

She added in her tribute: “I miss you so much and can’t believe you are gone. You are strong, loving, happy, open-minded, smart, active, and brave.” Kelly is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, four children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Jody and Shannon’s journey

Jody was the oldest female competitor in the series. The former English professor competed on season 16 of the CBS show with granddaughter Shannon Foster in 2010. She was 71 and Shannon was 22.

At the time, she said her participation in the show was proof that senior people “can do physical things.” Although they were the back of the pack for most of the time in the race, they maintained positive.

In the second leg, they found themselves being the only team on the last bus to Puerto Varas. Though they were able to temporarily pass Louie and Michael, the detectives were able to re-pass them.

They were caught at the Roadblock when Jody spilled the milk after getting hit by a cow, resulting in them being eliminated in 10th place.