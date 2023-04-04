Chrisley Knows Best has documented Todd Chrisley’s marriage with Julie and their three kids, but who was his first wife?

Reality fans have followed Chrisley Know Best since its debut on the USA Network in 2014. Nearly one decade later, filming in their Nashville, Tennessee home wrapped before the summer of 2022.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, for bank and tax fraud offenses. The real estate tycoons were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion in June 2022. Julie was also handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice, states the US Attorney’s Office press release.

We know all about Todd’s relationship with Julie, but who was his first wife? The 53-year-old was married to his high-school sweetheart.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Who was Todd Chrisley’s first wife?

Todd was married to his girlfriend, Teresa Terry, in 1990. Teresa, born 1971, was just 19 years old when she walked down the aisle with Todd. He was age 21 at the time. The pair met at school in Westminster, South Carolina two years prior.

The young pair tied the knot after the unplanned pregnancy of their first child, Lindsie, born on September 17. 1989.

Their second child, Kyle Chrisley, joined the family on August 29, 1991.

Todd and Teresa’s romance fizzled out by 1994 and their divorce was finalized in 1996.

In a 2014 interview with Daily Mail, Teresa admitted that they “most likely wouldn’t have married” if she didn’t fall pregnant, and credited Todd’s perfectionism as one factor for their separation.

“The house always had to be perfect,” she recalled. “That drove me nuts. I had two small kids and there could be no toys out, everything had to be picture perfect like a showroom.”

Teresa moved to Atlanta with her new partner and children and has remained out of the spotlight.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The Chrisley children are besties

The former Mr and Mrs Chrisley may not be on good terms, but that’s not the case for his children.

Lindsie and Savannah have appeared together on their respective podcasts and the latter has custody of her half-brother Kyle’s daughter, Chloe.

Kyle has struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder over the years; Todd and Julie obtained full custody of his and ex Angela Johnson’s child in 2016. Since the couple’s prison sentence, Savannah has custody of Chloe and her younger brother Grayson, age 16.

Todd has a total of five kids, including his oldest son with Julie. Chase was born in June 1996.