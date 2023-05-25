Whoopi Goldberg has called out American Idol for “society’s downfall” in an awkward live blunder involving The View producer.

On Wednesday’s episode (May 24, 2023) of the ABC show, the EGOT-winning actress and presenter made surprising remarks that will be certainly discussed on social media for some time.

While ABC happens to be the same host for The View and American Idol, Goldberg made an awkward statement about the latter, leaving her co-hosts and the audience in shock.

Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks during awkward blunder

On Wednesday, Goldberg and her co-stars on The View were discussing the new Anna Nicole Smith documentary on Netflix when she made some bombshell remarks.

The Sisters Act star said that viewers loved watching those kinds of shows because they like to be “judgy”.

“You have Basketball Wives, you have the Housewives of whatever, all the Bravo shows, giving you the impression that you’re doing something wrong because you’re living your life,” she began.

“People watch these shows because they make them feel better,” she continued. “I think that we, as a society, love to watch stuff to judge folks.”

Whoopi blames American Idol for “society’s downfall”

The actress didn’t stop there and went on to explain from her point of view why a certain show became the “downfall of society”.

“You know, I’ve always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, um, what’s the name of that show I always tell you that?” she asked The View producer Brian Teta.

“ABC’s American Idol?” Teta replied, reminding her the show is on the same network as The View.

“Well, it wasn’t always on ABC,” Goldberg continued before explaining: “Once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amuck with it. And it’s gone out of control.”

“They invited the public to decide who their person was,” she added. “And I feel once we did that, it began us in a cycle which we have not — did you really just do that?”

American Idol crowned its 2023 winner

On Sunday (May 21, 2023), American Idol crowned its 2023 winner – Iam Tongi. Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, and Tongi were the three finalists in this year’s series but it was Iam who impressed with his talent to take home the crown.

The 18-year-old aspiring singer is currently a senior in high school and attends Decatur High School, which is located in Federal Way, Washington.