Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continue speculation of a possible relationship. The two actors were photographed together while waiting for their food at a New York restaurant.

A little over a week after the relationship between Pete and the actress and model Emily Ratajkowski supposedly ended, the famous comedian has been seen with Chase Sui Wonders.

Shortly after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, the comedian was dating model and actress, Emily Ratajkowski. But it looks like Pete has found a new love interest.

Both actors worked together for the 2022 horror-comedy film, Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui spotted together

It looks like Pete is back on the dating scene.

On December 9, Pete and Chase were spotted together getting close at Baba’s Pierogies restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. The two were sitting quietly in the corner, as the 26-year-old actress rested her arm around his neck as he showed her something on his phone.

According to TMZ, who broke the news, the two actors “shared a kiss and did some serious cuddling” despite leaving in the same car.

It is not the first time Pete and Chase are thought to be more than friends, as rumors began months ago. However, a representative for Pete insisted they were only “great friends.”

Neither Pete nor Chase have confirmed their relationship. This means only time will tell whether the actor will appear on her Instagram feed.

Who is Chase Sui?

Chase Charmanyne Suit Wonders is an American actress with Chinese and European ancestry. She’s also the niece of American fashion designer, Anna Sui.

Wonders began her career as an actress in 2009, as the protagonist, co-director, and lead screenwriter of A Trivial Exclusion. Since then, Chase appeared in numerous short projects throughout her years in the spotlight.

She is also known for being in the 2021 HBO drama-comedy series, Generation. She interpreted the character of Riley for a total of 16 episodes.

Chase starred in Bodies Bodies Bodies, interpreting the role of Emma. Other members of the cast included Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg, and Pete Davidson, who interestingly played the role of Emma’s boyfriend.

Given the rumors of a possible relationship between Chase and Pete, the young actress used to be in a relationship with the Riverdale actor, Charles Melton.

The couple made their relationship official in July, four months after the first reports of their romance. It was also the actor’s first relationship, following his breakup with Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes.

Although the couple kept their relationship private, both Charles and Chase occasionally posted photos on social media while on vacation.

Rumors of a possible breakup began in early December 2022. The actress was spotted with Pete at Madison Square Garden with Bodies co-star Rachel Sennott.

Charles and Chase no longer follow each other on Instagram.

