Fans were getting Impatient until DDG posted a court update on his Twitter













Best known for songs such as Stay In My Circle, Storyteller, Good Melody and Impatient, rapper and YouTuber DDG rose to fame at 17 years old. He started out as a YouTuber and dropped out of school as he was making a living from social media.

Today, DDG has 2.4M subscribers on YouTube. He was signed to Epic Records and later founded his own label, Zooted. In 2022, the artist has been releasing new music, but he’s also been dealing with legal troubles. So, why did DDG get arrested? Let’s find out more…

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Who is DDG?

Hailing from Pontiac Michigan, DDG is a rapper and YouTuber. He soared in popularity as a rapper after his song Balenciagas went viral in 2016.

DDG’s real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr and he’s currently in a relationship with singer Halle Bailey.

He has 5.4M followers on Instagram @ddg.

Why did DDG get arrested?

DDG was arrested on June 6th, 2022. As per TMZ, he was pulled over by police for reckless driving.

The 24-year-old was driving a Lamborghini and after being pulled over, the vehicle was searched.

The police reportedly found a gun in the car which led to DDG’s arrest for “felony possession of a concealed weapon“.

DDG was released on a $35,000 bond in Van Nuys Jail in Los Angeles and was due in court on June 28th, 2022.

DDG tweets a court update

On June 28th, 2022, DDG updated his followers on the outcome of his case. He tweeted that it was “time to go overseas” and that the “courtroom record” is “1-0“.

Taking to his YouTube channel on June 29th, DDG said that his case has been dismissed. He added: “I don’t got a felony and I don’t got a misdemeanour.“

Court room record: 1-0 😮‍💨 time to go overseas ✈️ — DDG 🎸 (@PontiacMadeDDG) June 28, 2022

He also said that he was “tripping for nothing” and thought that he was going to “get a felony” and not be able to travel overseas. DDG listed all the countries he’s set to visit in order to perform sets including Portugal, Germany and the UK.

DDG said that he has a “clean record” and with new music coming out, he added that “life is good“.

