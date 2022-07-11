Donkmaster was In and Out of jail in 2018 and served seven months













Vice TV viewers are asking Why Donkmaster Sage went to jail. The street racer served time in 2018 and 2019 and went back to running his businesses including In and Out Customs once he was out. Taking to his YouTube channel in June 2020, Donkmaster Sage wrote that in his first week of coming home he went to his shop and then began “getting ready for a big race in Six Days”.

Sage Thomas AKA Donkmaster Sage starred in a Vice TV series ‘Donkmaster’ in 2019. He’s well known for drag racing. The show sees “classic American cars with massive rims go head to head to win the acclaimed prize of Donkmaster”.

Screenshot: Donkmaster Sage Thomas Races His Rival for $5k | DONKMASTER – YouTube

Who is Donkmaster Sage?

Donkmaster Sage was born Sage Thomas in Savannah, Georgia.

He grew up in Hardeeville and Orangeburg, South Carolina and as per Drag Illustrated is the son of a school teacher and a chef.

Drag Illustrated writes that Sage’s “Uncle Buggy” was the one who inspired him to get into racing cars and he built his first Donk at the age of 16.

Why did Donkmaster go to jail?

In 2018, Donkmaster was sent to prison for seven months.

Speaking on Boss Talk 101 in 2022, Donkmaster said that he was “…caught for trafficking marijuana. Over 100 pounds of trafficking marijuana.”

He added that after seven months of serving time, he got a call from a farm in California, adding: “I get a check, I get a check.”

During his time in jail, Donkmaster Sage said that he was always thinking about his children. He said he has five-year-old, eight-year-old twins, a 10-year-old and a 14-year-old and was locked up from 2018 to 2019.

Donkmaster is back to racing and In and Out Customs

The Donkmaster star took to his YouTube channel in 2020 to share what he got up to in his first week back home.

After spending seven months in jail, he went back to South Carolina to his shop, In and Out Customs.

As well as returning to racing and his shop, the Vice TV star is also now selling merchandise via his Instagram bio. Donkmaster has 313K followers on Instagram and can be found @1_donkmaster.

