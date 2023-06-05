Khloe Kardashian may now be a successful businesswoman and a mother of two, but many will remember back in 2008 when she went to jail. Fans want to know: why did Khloe Kardashian go to jail?

One of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ most iconic moments has to be when an exasperated Kris Jenner asks one of her daughters to stop what they’re doing. She hilariously tells Kim Kardashian in the car: “Stop taking selfies, your sister is going to jail!”

Although Khloé Kardashian was not locked up for long, it served as a major plot point in the early seasons of the show. A memorable scene involves Kris, Khloé and her sisters driving to jail in Lynwood, California, where she would have to serve her sentence.

But why was Khloé Kardashian in jail? And how long was she really in there for?

Why did Khloé Kardashian go to jail?

In March 2007, Khloe was arrested for driving under the influence.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she was seen telling her family: “I wasn’t really that drunk, it wasn’t a high percentage.”

The reality star was ordered to complete community service and to attend alcohol education classes.

However, she missed two consecutive weeks of the course and was thus sentenced to 30 days in jail.

How long was Khloé in jail for?

The Kardashians — “I have something to tell you…” – Episode 201 — As the Kardashians return for season two, Khloé reveals shocking news that will…

Khloé said that the judge was “not very happy” with her and felt her job was a luxury and that there was no excuse for her to be kicked out of the classes.

“So, I now have to serve 30 days in jail,” she said in a confessional on the show. “I don’t know how I’m going to tell my mom.”

“Guess who’s going to jail on the 18th?” she said on the phone to Kris. It was a flawless delivery and straight to the point. We couldn’t fault the reality star on that aspect.

She reported to jail on July 18, 2008, but Khloé Kardashian ended up serving less than three hours of her sentence after being released early due to overcrowding in the prison.

“It’s not fun,” Khloe said after being released. “Being in there for 30 days, I would’ve died.”

Reality star reflects on going to jail

In a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé tried a weed gummy with her mom, Kris Jenner, and made a joke that she would take the blame if they got busted.

“I’ve already been to jail before, it doesn’t matter anymore,” she said.

Looking back at the experience, she said: “I went to jail when I was like 22. I went to jail for a DUI, not smart. Don’t drink and drive.”

“I’ve never been to jail since, so I’ve learned my lesson.”

Khloé also revealed a fact about her mugshot after Kris Jenner said it was “really cute”.

She said: “Malika did my hair for my mugshot. I did my own makeup.”