Rob Kardashian wasn’t one of the guests in attendance at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding in May 2022.

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s own show, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, drops on Hulu fans are curious to find out more on Rob’s whereabouts.

Travis and Kourtney celebrated their love with multiple weddings – the first of which was a Las Vegas gig where the officiant called Kourtney “Khloe”.

The Kardashians stars had their Portofino wedding designed by Dolce and Gabanna but when it came to the details, Kourtney and Travis said they just wanted to focus on getting married, but “provided the feeling and the vibe.”

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

Travis and Kourtney tie the knot

On April 4, 2022, Kourtney and Travis got married in Las Vegas. The two opted for an Elvis impersonator to officiate their marriage.

Just over a month later, the Kardashians stars officially tied the knot on May 15.

A week later, on May 22, Kravis enjoyed their lavish Portofino wedding surrounded by their friends and family.

Although many guests were in attendance, Kourtney’s 13-year-old son, Mason Disick, sparked concern for fans when they couldn’t spot him at the Italian wedding.

Why didn’t Rob go to Kourtney’s wedding?

The reason for Rob not attending Kourtney and Travis’ wedding is actually much simpler than some people may have assumed.

Rather than any kind of negativity between the siblings, Rob’s explained he “wouldn’t feel comfortable” to attend the event, reports E! News.

He “doesn’t like a spectacle,” according to the report, which added Rob “has become an extremely private person.”

The report concludes that Rob had his sister’s support in his decision: “Kourtney and the entire family completely understand… Kourtney didn’t expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way.”

Rob prefers a life out of the limelight

When it comes to Rob Kardashian‘s presence on The Kardashians, social media or other public events, he’s rarely seen nowadays.

While Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and co are often seen spending time together during holidays such as Easter and Christmas via their TV show or Instagram, Rob isn’t pictured much.

His daughter, Dream Kardashian, is often spotted hanging with her aunt Khloe and cousin True Thompson via Khloe’s IG page.

Some fans have asked why Dream seems to spend a lot of time at Khloe’s home.

WATCH TIL DEATH DO US PART ON HULU NOW