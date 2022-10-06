









Bethenny Frankel is suing TikTok over fake ads allegedly created using her old videos. The company has also come forward and responded to these allegations.

TikTok has become one of the most-watched social media platforms. The app has invited everyday people, celebrities, and other influencers.

Bethenny has also been using TikTok for a while but recently expressed her frustrations with the app.

Why is Bethenny Frankel suing TikTok?

The reality star is suing TikTok over ads that appeared on the app which are alleged to have made it look like she has been selling counterfeit products, as per Washington Post.

Bethenny claims that the ad was created using some of her old TikTok videos in which she was talking about cardigans. She alleged that her videos were used to sell a “cheap knockoff designer cardigan.”

One of the main reasons that Bethenny decided to move forward with her case was to make a change in the law or the rules of the app to make sure that both customers and content creators can be protected.

She said: “An effort needs to be made by TikTok to protect creators and consumers. There are people who purchased these products after they saw these ads with me in them.”

Has TikTok responded to these claims?

In a statement to the outlet, TikTok noted that they have strict rules to make sure that the content created by influencers and celebrities is protected. The company further added that had policies in place to make sure the customers are not cheated.

The statement read: “We have strict policies to both protect people’s hard-earned intellectual property and keep misleading content off of TikTok. We regularly review and improve our policies and processes in order to combat increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts and further strengthen our systems.”

A look at Bethenny Frankel’s TikTok

Bethenny is quite active on TikTok and has a social media following of over 900k. She constantly posts videos about her views, product reviews, and a day in her life content.

Fans have been loving how honest and frank the reality star is in all her videos. At the same time, she has been using the platform to spill some teas about the entertainment industry.

If you are interested to know about her everyday shenanigans, you can follow her here.