Pete Davidson‘s nickname has no meaning beyond its rhyming with his name, but you may be surprised to learn that Kanye West was the person who created ‘Skete’. But what does it mean?

Pete Davidson might’ve made a name of his own in the entertainment industry, but the comedian has caught the attention during his numerous relationships. This includes A-listers like popstar Ariana Grande and Emily Ratajkowski.

However, his relationship with reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian brought up an internet beef with ex-husband and rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, leading to his nickname ‘Skete’.

Why is Pete Davidson called ‘Skete’?

During Pete‘s relationship with Kim Kardashian, there was a lot of tension between him and his former best friend, Kanye.

There is no deep meaning behind the nickname and it is unclear why he chose to call it ‘Skete’. However, the rapper started calling him that once he began dating his ex-wife, Kim.

On February 2022, Kanye posted an image of a meme version of the poster for Marvel’s Venom and Spider-Man with him and Pete, with a caption referring to him as ‘Skete’.

According to the Urban Dictionary, ‘Skete’ means: “A pale, skinny white dude who’s [sleeping] your ex.”

Pete and Kim’s romance began in SNL: Kanye’s reaction

After a lengthy relationship with Kanye and four children, the reality star filed for divorce. Reports cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The 42-year-old started a relationship with the comedian after her debut on Saturday Night Live. Pete and Kim dated for ten months before they called it quits due to their schedules clashing.

Sparks began after the two kissed during an Aladdin-themed sketch and shortly after became inseparable. Pete and Kim made their debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala.

During their time together, Kanye publicly spoke about his feelings about Kim and Pete’s relationship, even dedicating the infamous song, Eazy.

