











Pete Davidson became famous, found Kim Kardashian, and even boost his net worth with the help of Saturday Night Live (SNL) so why is he leaving the show?

For the past couple of weeks, there had been rumors that Pete would be bidding goodbye to the show. However, these rumors were not confirmed until Pete released an official statement on May 21.

The reality star confirmed he would be appearing in his final episode for the show on May 21. Fans were left shocked but have been wishing the comedian a successful future.

Why is Pete Davidson leaving SNL?

Pete is leaving the show for a simple reason, to move on and focus on other things to grow his career. The comedian had joined the show in 2014 and was only 20 years old at that time. In fact, Pete had also been the youngest cast member to ever be part of the show.

Since then, Pete has taken on a number of roles on the show while performing different skits. Some of them include the “Weekend Update,” his role as “Chad,” and several others. There is no doubt that Pete’s role has been loved by many, especially the people who have been following him since the Day 1 of the show.

A look at his message for the fans

While Pete is not on social media he made sure he was able to communicate with all his fans. For this, Dave Sirus took to his Instagram to share a message from Pete.

The post also consisted of a video that was taken eight years ago. Since then, not only the show but Pete himself has also grown in popularity. SNL allowed Pete to show his comedian and actor side together. He managed to play various roles with ease and did not miss a chance to bring in some dialogues that would make the audience laugh.

His personality made it easy for people to fall in love with him. In fact, Pete also used SNL to comment on some of the things happening in his personal life. Right from dating Kim to what Kanye West said about him. There is no doubt these are going to be missed.

How Pete and Kim met

Pete and Kim met on the sets of SNL and the two even had a skit to person. While appearing on The Kardashians, Kim did shed some light on their romance.

It so happened that the two did not interact until the day their skit was set to happen. Nonetheless, the kiss shared between the two was enough to let the reality star know that there was something special. Eventually, the two started texting and their friendship was soon turned into romance.