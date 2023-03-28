Scott Disick has been on our TV screens since 2007 and boasts over 28 million followers on Instagram but why is he famous and how did he make his money?

Scott Disick is known for flaunting his extensive luxury watch and car collections, but have you ever wondered how the father of three earns his income?

He holds the title of the longest-running boyfriend on the show, and his place in the family is so strong that even after his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended, he’s still an official cast member.

With nearly 29 million followers on Instagram, he’s a certified media and online personality, but how did he get his start in the industry?

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Why is Scott Disick famous and how did he get rich?

Reality TV stardom

Scott Disick is most famous for being a reality star on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! and now The Kardashians on Hulu.

Variety reported that the Hulu deal is worth nine figures, meaning the family is paid at least $100 million. The sisters confirmed that they are paid equally, so each Kardashian-Jenner takes home about $8.3 million per season.

Although Scott is a cast member, he’s made very brief appearances and cameras most likely aren’t rolling in his home 24/7. This suggests that he has a smaller paycheck than the sisters but we can still see him earning millions per season – or hundreds of thousands per appearance.

The 39-year-old solidified his place in the famous family after meeting Kourtney at a house party in 2006. The pair had an on-off relationship for nine years and officially called it quits in 2015, about six months after welcoming their third child, Reign Disick.

Photo by David Becker/WireImage

Some speculated that Scott’s links stylist Chloe Bartoli was the reason for their breakup, but Kourtney clarified on the Kardashian reunion that his substance abuse was the final straw.

Scott had a history of heavy drinking and partying; he entered rehab several times in Florida, Connecticut, California, and Colorado over the years. The death of his parents within three months from 2013 to 2014 was also a devastating blow.

“The infidelity, I only knew about it at the end, so I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kourtney admitted.

Her ex expressed his regret in response: “I don’t want to make any excuses for my behavior,” he said. “I definitely wouldn’t have done these things sober, but it was all wrong. I just thought it was normal, to be honest.”

Entrepreneur

With his massive paychecks from 20 seasons of Keeping Up, what better to do than start his own business?

He followed the Kardashians into fashion with his apparel brand, Talentless, which is inspired by the years of hate comments questioning their skills.

Talentless celebrated its fourth anniversary in mid-March, giving fans 40 per cent off its entire collection, from hoodies to dresses.

The products range up to $139, and while it’s not as pricy at Khloe’s Good American brand, he’s likely earning big bucks with Lori Harvey and the Kardashians as customers.

House flipping

Scott launched his own reality series utilizing his house-flipping expertise called Flip It Like Disick. He and his team splashed $3.2 million on Jed Smith house in Hidden Hills and $1.7 million in renovations. The property was first listed for more than double at $6.89 million, but it ultimately sold for $5.6 million.

Influencer

As a reality star, gaining a following is guaranteed. He regularly advertises luxury brands to his 28 million followers, ranging from champagne and jewelry boutiques.

Over the last 16 years, the father of three has built an empire worth $45 million – he’s one of the lowest-earning Kardashian-Jenner members, but it’s on par with Kendall, who is the world’s highest-paid model.