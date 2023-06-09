Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian on The Kardashians is the friendship fans never knew they needed. They’ve remained buddies for years, but alongside his close bond with Khloe Kardashian, it often goes unnoticed.

The Kardashians season 3 saw the comeback of Scott Disick, who viewers couldn’t help but miss during seasons 1 and 2. He had a few brief appearances, but he’s officially back to banter with the girls and offer a practice date to Khloe.

Everyone who follows the reality TV family already knows about Scott and Khloe Kardashian‘s tight-knit friendship, with many convinced they are soulmates, but it’s the bond between an unlikely two that fans are now picking up on.

Scott and Kim’s friendship on The Kardashians

Scott and Kim have a close friendship as they star in The Kardashians. During season 3 episode 3, they pranked Kris Jenner by calling her up and showing Kim’s prosthetic nose, which fans found hilarious.

The two have some seriously iconic moments from KUWTK, such as when Kim received a free yoga membership while sorting through the post, to which Scott replies: “Thank god, you wouldn’t have been able to afford it.”

Kim trusts Scott enough to tell him she keeps the light off during intimate bed moments, which he was shocked about, while he is comfortable enough with her children to give them a telling off, like when North ripped a fart!

‘Wounded souls who understand each other’

Scott and Kim have been super relatable for fans. They often communicate on Instagram, such as when Scott decided to practice his Italian on Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana photo. He wrote, “La dolce vita.”

One fan said: “I like the vibe between Kim and Scott. A bit like wounded souls who understand each other.”

Another recalled the time Scott stuck up for Kim: “I remember when Kim was being attacked by someone, it was Scott who rushed in to save her and even got into a fist fight to protect her.”

“Scott and Kim together are hilarious 😂😂😂🙌🏼,” wrote a fellow Kardashian fan.

Break-ups and being in the public eye

Scott and Kim have had their fair share of public break-ups, most notably Scott splitting from her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares kids with, and Kim’s divorce – also the co-parent of her children – Kanye West.

He is also friends with the star’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who he often met up with during their relationship.

Davidson once picked him and Kim Kardashian up from the airport with coffee, and said that Kim was “different” in front of Pete and used “young slang” with him, as revealed on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

Scott has always been part of the Kardashian family and often interacts in public. In January 2023, Kim commented on his page with a film quote, “You’re such a disease,” under a still he shared of Home Alone 2.

