Wild N Out star Jackie Oh’s death has been confirmed by reports. She was the partner of the show’s star, D.C. Young Fly, and the mother of three children. Tributes have been pouring in for the “beautiful” TV personality.

It has been alleged that Jackie died on Wednesday, May 31, in Miami. The news broke on Thursday, June 1, that the star, known as Ms. Jacky and whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, has passed away at the age of 32.

The Wild N Out official Instagram page shared a tribute to Jackie Oh, confirming her death, written by a BET Media Group spokesperson. They called her a “tremendous” mother and a “beloved friend” in their statement.

Who was Wild N Out’s Jackie Oh?

Ms. Jackie Oh was 32 and a mother to three children. She was previously in a relationship with YouTuber and Wild N Out star, D.C. Young Fly, and starred on the show herself as an employee who would appear on occasional episodes.

It appears she had become single and went on a first date in April. She is also an actor working in film, television, and YouTube. Jackie had her own lip product business, J Nova Collection, and worked as a realtor for Keller Williams.

Now having reached 1 million followers on Instagram, Jackie flew to success after growing up in motels and a one-bedroom apartment. She went on to own a home in a gated community, where she lived with her children.

Jackie’s death confirmed

Jackie Oh’s death was confirmed on Thursday, June 1, by a Wild ‘N Out spokesperson. Just the day before, she had been replying to fans on Instagram and talking about a surgery she had undergone.

A since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover,” TMZ reports. DC Young Fly was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild ‘N Out at the time.

The couple met while filming the Nick Cannon-created show in 2015 and shared three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince. She appeared alongside him on the show for a total of five seasons.

Wild N Out fans pay tribute

After hearing of Ms. Jackie’s death, Wild ‘N Out fans have been inundating her social media page with comments. Many are praying for her three children and partner D.C. Young Fly, who have survived her.

One fan wrote: “I can’t believe this girl, I have been following before the kids. I feel like I lost my friend rest easy smh.”

Another penned: “Naw Jack…. I believe none of this. 💔💔 Praying for your entire family HARD!”

“I’m so sorry 😢 Rip beautiful angel,” a fellow Instagram follower said.

WATCH WILD ‘N OUT ON VH1 EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM