A fitness model dubbed a “buff Kendall Jenner of bodybuilding” has revealed she rakes in $10k monthly from her social media career.

Vladislava Galagan, who has been documenting her fitness journey and transformation on TikTok and Instagram, has gone viral as the muscular version of Kendall Jenner.

The social media star gained huge popularity for her resemblance to The Kardashians reality star after some netizens called her the “Kendall Jenner of bodybuilding”.

Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Bodybuilder goes viral after called ‘Kendall Jenner on steroids’

A bodybuilder and fitness trainer has been described as the ripped version of the reality star after many social media said that she looks like Kendall.

Vladislava is a bodybuilder and social media personality from Temryuk, Russia who lives in Prague, Czechia. She shares fitness content on TikTok and Instagram.

In an interview with South West News Service (as reported by New York Post), Vladislava said that she is constantly told she looks like “Kendall Jenner on steroids”.

“I am constantly told I look like Kendall Jenner on steroids,” she revealed. “I hit the sweet spot with a mix of my face and my body. But I’m not some vanilla bodybuilder – I’m a fitness model that kicks ass.”

The bodybuilder follows a strict protein-packed diet and trains six days a week with cardio sessions on certain occasions.

Bodybuilder says she rakes in $10k monthly

In the same interview, Vladislava revealed that she earns a five-figure salary from her content across her online channels.

She started training eleven years ago and she first gained traction for her fitness transformation back in 2022. She now rakes in more than $10,000 a month from her social media career.

“When I joined social media, I learned there are so many men who like tall, strong muscular women with a nice face too,” she explained.

“But people tell me my muscles are photoshopped because they can’t believe someone who looks like me could be so strong.”

Meet Vladislava on Instagram

Vladislava is on Instagram under the handle @vladigalagan where she has an impressive fan base of 825,000 followers.

In one of her old videos, the bodybuilder shared her insane journey of how she looked before she developed an interest in fitness and bodybuilding.

“I built this dream and never had a doubt,” her current Instagram bio reads.

Many online users have also called her the real-life ‘She-Hulk’ and Vladislava previously posted an art drawing one of her followers completed for her.